"She was magic. #RIP my tiny wonder," Yvette Nicole Brown wrote Sunday on Twitter as she mourned the death of her mother Fran

Yvette Nicole Brown Mourns the Death of Her Mother Fran: 'She Was Truly One of a Kind'

Yvette Nicole Brown is mourning the death of her mother Fran.

The Community star, 49, confirmed the sad news early Sunday morning on Twitter along with a smiling selfie of mother and daughter. "She was magic. #RIP my tiny wonder. #MamaFran," she wrote.

"If you want a glimpse of my mom search the #MamaFran hashtag," Yvette noted in a followup tweet. "Thru the years I've shared things she's said and done that were insightful or hysterical. She was truly one of a kind. And shout out to the other #MamaFran's I discovered too!"

She shared the news on Instagram as well, reposting an obituary penned by her brother. "I am devastated. I don't have the words. Thankfully, my big brother does," Yvette wrote in the caption.

"I didn't share what my family was dealing with because it was too big," she added. "It still is—especially dealing with it so far away from home. I'm still processing how and why this had to happen now like this. I may never understand. But I trust His Will. That's all I know to do. Thank you for all the prayers. Sadly, God had other plans. I love you, my sweet mama. Always. #MamaFran."

The news was met with condolences from fans and friends. "YNB We love you and are holding your family in our hearts!" wrote LeVar Burton. "Keeping you and your family in my prayers. So sorry for your loss," Lena Waithe added in the comments.

"Praying for your Mother's beautiful transition to be full of light and love," Chrissy Metz shared in another response. "Sending you and your family peace."

Yvette posted a photo of Mama Fran earlier this month on Mother's Day, along with a cameo from Mr. Harley Brown, the dog Yvette adopted from the set of the 2019 live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

"Her. It's all because of her. This tiny wonder. #MamaFran #HappyMothersDay," she wrote. "Fun Fact: only she can make #MisterHarleyBrown smile this big! Every picture with her he's a country ham! Lol!"

The Big Shot actress previously shared some of the wisdom Mama Fran passed on to her, which helped her pursue acting. "My mom gave me the best advice when I was 24 and working in corporate America," she wrote.

