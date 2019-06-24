YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Say They Got Engaged at Her 21st Birthday Party

Cheers to the happy couple?

Hours into kicking off her 21st birthday on Sunday, Tana Mongeau announced online that she had gotten engaged to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

“JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” she tweeted on Monday morning, writing in a separate message an hour later, “I’m……. Engaged………………”

Mongeau dismissed rumors that the pair, who began making videos together about their relationship last month, were playing a joke on their followers.

In response to a tweet from a fan who wrote that they would be “pissed” if their engagement turned out to be a stunt, Mongeau wrote, “it’s not. i’m engaged. holy f—.”

Paul, 22, has yet to post about their engagement on Twitter, although shortly before the celebrations began, the controversial YouTuber — who received criticism earlier this year after driving blindfolded through traffic — wrote that he didn’t know if he was “ready for vegas with tana for her 21st…”

Image zoom (L-R) Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Presley Ann/Getty

JAKE JUST PROPOSED — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

i’m……. engaged……………… — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

RELATED: Bella Thorne Splits from YouTube Star Girlfriend Tana Mongeau After Year-Long Open Relationship

Mongeau, who is currently filming a reality show with MTV that centers around her milestone birthday, also posted about the pair’s engagement on Instagram.

Seemingly documenting part of the proposal on her Instagram Story, the YouTuber shared a video of a giant cake, which was topped with a giant prop diamond ring and the words “Will you marry me, Tana?” written on it.

She shared a close-up video of all of her rings, including a diamond sparkler.

“I’m engaged @jakepaul,” she wrote alongside the clip, adding a heart-eyed emoji. Several of her friends who were out with the pair in Vegas that night also congratulated Mongeau on their own social media pages.

Although Paul has yet to post about the engagement, he did share a short video of the couple cozying up together that night, captioning it “she 21.”

Image zoom Tana Mongeau/Instagram

Image zoom Tana Mongeau/Instagram

Image zoom Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Jake Paul/Instagram

Prior to their big night out, both Paul and Mongeau documented another elaborate birthday gift: a new Mercedes-Benz.

“Never give up on your dreams, kids. THANK U BABY,” Mongeau wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair posing together outside of the car dealership. She does not have a driver’s license but has been posting videos in which prominent YouTubers, including Paul, teach her how to drive,

Paul noted that he would be posting a video about the big day.

Although Mongeau and Paul claim to have gotten engaged, many of their fans are not so certain, as their relationship status has never been clear.

Shortly after the pair began posting videos together, Paul admitted in one of his videos that their relationship was “real, but it’s also not.”

“This whole thing with Tana is like escalating. I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s real, but it’s also not. But it also is, so it’s weird, man. I don’t know what it’s going to turn into. Stay tuned,” he said in a video uploaded May 9.

In a video uploaded June 6, Josh Peck asked Mongeau whether they were actually together.

“I don’t know. Sometimes,” she said, laughing. “I feel like that’s such a YouTube answer.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Posts – and Quickly Deletes – Video of Jaclyn Hill’s Lipsticks Amid Scandal

Shortly before beginning things with Paul, Mongeau split from boyfriend Brad Sousa. Months earlier, she and actress Bella Thorne, with whom she had been in a year-long open relationship, also called it quits.

Although Mongeau and Thorne appeared to distance themselves from each other immediately following their split, they recently began exchanging flirty messages on social media again, leading some fans to wonder whether their romance had been reignited.

Image zoom (L-R) Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau Kevin Mazur/Getty

On June 6, Thorne, who is dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, posted a screenshot of a text message exchange in which she seemingly questioned why Mongeau had messaged her in the first place.

“R u tryin to hang. Why r u writing me. Or u just saying hi for no reason other than saying hi,” she wrote, captioning the screenshot, “When she’s soooo confusing.”

In response, Mongeau replied, “TAKE ME BACK how’s that for not confusing?”

They split in February 2019.