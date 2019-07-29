Fight Breaks Out at Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s Wedding in Vegas

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau are married!

Just one month after announcing their engagement, Paul, 22, and Mongeau, 21, tied the knot with an extravagant wedding at the Grafitti Mansion in Las Vegas on Sunday.

But the controversial ceremony wouldn’t have been complete without a bit of drama.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a regular wedding,” Jake’s brother, Logan, said before the ceremony.

In what can only be described as a YouTube royal wedding, the internet-famous couple exchanged vows surrounded by cameras that were live-streaming the event for thousands of fans online.

However, right as the happy couple went in for their first kiss as husband and wife, a guest tossed champagne onto Mongeau and Paul. The champagne toss was not received well by Paul or the couple’s officiant, Arman Izadi.

“What the f— bro,” Paul could be heard saying in the video, pushing the unidentified culprit away. Izadi then joined in and an all-out brawl ensued.

“A dude came up and threw champagne on Tana and Jake and Jake pushed him and our priest Armani, I don’t know how else to say this, he beat the shit out of him,” Logan said, adding that he didn’t know who the champagne-thrower was. “He was smiling all menacingly.”

Security could be seen rushing in to break up the fight, which lasted for a few minutes before the couple was able to return to their nuptials and share their first kiss as husband and wife.

Mongeau wore three dresses for her big night — exchanging vows with Paul in a billowing, tulle ball-gown complete with pink detailing. She then changed into a classic, figure-hugging dress with accented lace and a matching veil for photos. For the Sugar Factory reception, which was equipped with sweet cocktails and a red carpet, the social media star opted for a sparkly, silver, sheer embellished mini-dress that she paired with glittering, thigh-high boots and thin-framed sunglasses.

Paul rocked a 1940’s look for the evening, wearing a white tuxedo and matching hat. He even made sure to accessorize with an umbrella and a Dior saddle bag fanny pack that he wore across his chest.

Warning: The below video continues language that some may find offensive.

In the weeks leading up to the wedding, many speculated whether Paul and Monguea’s relationship was real or not — including Logan. But the skeptical big brother was Paul’s best man on Sunday, despite still having some reservations about the marriage.

“I give it a month,” he told reporters outside the reception. “It seems a bit hasty, in my opinion. It seems a bit preemptive, as one might say.”

Whether fans and Logan question the “hasty” nuptials, Mongeau assures fans her love for Jake is “real.”

“This is a real wedding. This is a real marriage,” Mongeau told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony. “At the end of the day, you’re marrying someone because you love them and because you want to express your love to them. And that’s the type of thing that I want to focus on.”

Image zoom Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

In attendance at the wedding was rapper Mod Sun, who shares ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne with Mongeau.

The wedding comes two months after Paul and Mongeau began dating. The couple’s brief courtship is featured on the MTV digital reality show Tana Turns 21.

“The thing that I love about Jake so much is that he and I can be in the middle of anything so chaotic, and we both can always look at each other and know what the other person’s thinking,” Mongeau said of the relationship. “He’s always the person that can kind of bring me like back down to earth, no matter how crazy things are.”

The two YouTubers got engaged on Mongeau’s 21st birthday on June 23 at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. Neither officially confirmed to fans that they were dating before the engagement, and Paul proposed with a birthday cake.

“Despite all the B-lister influencers and porn stars at Jake’s wedding, it is a special thing,” Logan said of his brother’s marriage. “Jake has done a lot of things in his career that are great, so has Tana, and I’m excited that they get to do things together for, like I said, I give it a month or so.”