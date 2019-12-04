YouTuber Tana Mongeau Calls Noah Cyrus Her 'Girlfriend': Are They Together?

Are Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus more than just friends after all?

Mongeau sparked speculation of a potential romance between the two on Tuesday when she referred to Cyrus as her “girlfriend” in a YouTube video.

In the video, titled “I took my girlfriend’s phone and flirted with my best friend. prank????” Mongeau tests her friend’s loyalty by texting him from Cyrus’ phone. The YouTube star sends provocative and flirty messages to see if her friend would be willing to cross the line with Cyrus.

“If I have a boo — I don’t know how to phrase this, I just like to test my friends sometimes,” she said. “I thought it would be a fun time to text Imari off of Noah’s phone to see if he would flirt with her back.”

Noah Cyrus and Tana Mongeau

Mongeau’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment. A rep for Cyrus could not be reached.

While this is the closest either has come to suggesting they’re dating, Mongeau did address romance rumors in September, saying the two were just friends.

“No I’m not in a relationship with Noah,” she said during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show. “I do f—– love her though. She’s so dope. We actually have so much in common.”

Mongeau, 21, and Cyrus, 19, met at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards but did not become close friends until months later.

“We’re really similar,” she added. “It’s cool because it caught me off guard.”

Image zoom Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Mongeau married fellow YouTuber Jake Paul in August in a wild Las Vegas wedding, though they later clarified that the ceremony was not legally binding.

While the two still spend time together and present their relationship as romantic, Mongeau has said that they are in an “open” relationship.

“We are both very open people,” she said. “We are not in a place where monogamy is always easy.”

“It’s complicated,” she added. “But I guess you could say we are open.”

Mongeau previously dated Bella Thorne for a year, and Cyrus last dated rapper Lil Xan.