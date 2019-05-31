Image zoom Greg Doherty/Getty Images. Inset: YouTube

YouTube star Roman Atwood is reeling from the death of his mother.

Atwood, 36, posted a statement to his almost 3 million Twitter followers on Thursday, when he revealed that his mother, Susan Atwood, had died after a tragic accident during a family vacation.

“As many of you know, my family and I are on vacation together,” he began his statement. “Yesterday my mom was riding around with my nephew on some little scooters. She fell off hers and hit her head. She immediately lost vitals. No heart rate and her breathing stopped.”

Atwood continued: “She was rushed to the hospital where we spent the next 8 hours. My beautiful mother passed away shortly after. I need everyone to understand that I will be gone for a bit.”

The YouTube star, best known for his prankster vlogs, has over 15 million subscribers on his channel, “Roman Atwood Vlogs,” where he posts multiple times a week.

“I will be by my family’s side, especially my father’s,” Atwood added. “We are rushing back home to Ohio to figure everything out. Please pray for my family and especially my father.”

Atwood concluded his heartbreaking post, writing, “I’ve never been in more shock in my life. I’m numb and in complete disbelief. My heart is so heavy. We are all broken over here. My mom was everything to us.”

Susan was the mother of two children, Roman and Dale Atwood.

In a 2013 Instagram photo, Atwood praised both of his parents. “My amazing Mother & Father! The only reason I exist!!” he captioned a photo of the trio.

Atwood is married to Brittney Smith-Atwood, with whom he shares Kane Alexander, 7, and Cora, 22 months. He is also father to Noah, 14, from a previous marriage.

He remains one of the highest paid YouTubers in the business, with a net worth of $2.5 million a year, as of 2015.