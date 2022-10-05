YouTuber Joel Haver On Similarities Between 'SNL' Charmin Bears Sketch and His Video

Haver acknowledges that similarities between his own YouTube video and a sketch from Saturday Night Live's season 48 premiere could be a "wild coincidence"

By
Published on October 5, 2022 02:23 PM
YouTuber Speaks Over amid Allegations SNL Stole His Sketch: ‘Pretty Alarming’
Photo: snl

Joel Haver claims a sketch seen on Saturday Night Live's season 48 premiere bore a striking resemblance to one of his own comedy videos.

On Monday, the 26-year-old YouTuber posted a video calling out the "pretty alarming" commonalities between the SNL bit and his own work.

"Usually when these things come up, I'm able to see that it's the same concept but they took it somewhere different or it's similar but you can give them some leeway," he said. "But this one was a little weird. I was like, 'Wow, that's very similar.'"

Both the SNL sketch — starred host Miles Teller alongside cast members Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang — and Haver's animated video feature the son of two Charmin Bears who wants to leave the family business in order to pursue a career in dance.

Haver did acknowledge the similarities between the two could simply be a "wild coincidence."

"When it comes to these stealing accusations, I always err on the side of coincidence," he said. "I think parallel thinking does happen more often than not."

A source close to SNL confirmed to PEOPLE that that it was a case of parallel thinking.

In his video, Haver continued, "When it comes to the Charmin bears thing, there's a lot of coincidences that would have to line up to make it truly a coincidence, but I don't think it was malicious. It was either a subconscious borrowing from somebody on their writers' staff who saw my video, or it was a wild coincidence."

Haver also noted that, as a YouTuber with more than one million subscribers, he's in "a position to not be bothered by" the similarities.

"If I still was a smaller creator, which I was for a long time, I could see it rubbing me the wrong way," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SNL will return on Oct. 8 with Brendan Gleeson as host and Willow as the musical guest.

Related Articles
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar Episode 1827 -- Pictured: Host Miles Teller during the monologue on Saturday, October 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Miles Teller Pokes Fun at 'SNL' Casting Shakeup — as Peyton Manning — During Hosting Debut: WATCH
Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller
Megan Thee Stallion and Miles Teller to Host 'Saturday Night Live' amid Cast Shakeup
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Every Star Hosting 'SNL' During Season 48
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1739 "Charles Barkley" -- Pictured: (l-r) Cecily Strong as Hope Hicks, Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday, March 3, 2018 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Cecily Strong Is Still a 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member Despite Absence from Opening Credits
Kenan Thompson, Emmy Awards telecast host Emmy Awards Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Sep 2022
Kenan Thompson Names the 'SNL' Alum He Wishes He'd Gotten to Work with: 'A Very Close Big Brother'
devon walker
Everything to Know About the New 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member Devon Walker
Chris Redd
Chris Redd Is the Latest to Depart 'Saturday Night Live' : 'I Can't Thank You All Enough'
Peyton Manning, anchor Colin Jost, and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live
'Saturday Night Live' Reveals 4 New Cast Members Joining Season 48
Brett Goldstein accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tries 'Not to Swear' — and Fails! — in Repeat Emmys Win
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson to Host 74th Annual Emmy Awards: 'Ridiculously Exciting'
THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.; THE MASKED SINGER. Pi-Rat in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.; THE MASKED SINGER. Harp in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Nicole Scherzinger Tells 1 Competitor They Hit 'One of the Greatest Notes Ever' on 'The Masked Singer'
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Kenan Thompson Says It 'Might Not Be a Bad Idea' to End 'SNL' After Season 50: 'I Need to Start Planning'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast” Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, and host Natasha Lyonne during the monologue on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Natasha Lyonne Reunites with Ex Fred Armisen and Pal Maya Rudolph During 'SNL' Opening Monologue
saturday night live
Meet the New Members Joining the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 Cast
Fire Island
'SNL' 's'' Bowen Yang on Asian Representation, Breaking Barriers with Gay Rom-Com' 'Fire Island' '
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids