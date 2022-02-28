YouTuber Jeff Wittek Reveals He No Longer Speaks to David Dobrik: 'I'm Done Being Fake Friends'

"I've been protecting this guy for so long and there's so much to the story than just him not texting me for a week after I had such a drastic surgery where I could've been blind," Jeff Wittek said

YouTuber Jeff Wittek is speaking out against his former friend and collaborator David Dobrik, revealing that he has cut the social media star out of his life.

Wittek, 32, sustained injuries to his face and skull in June 2020 after being swung on a rope tied to an excavator. Dobrik had been operating the construction equipment at the time, and footage from the moment was later posted on YouTube in April 2021. (The clip has since been deleted.)

In a recent Patreon live stream, Wittek was asked if Dobrik, 25, had checked in on him after his most recent corrective eye surgery, to which he claimed "not a text or nothing" has come in.

"Not surprised, you know? It is what it is," Wittek continued. "But I'm done being fake friends with that motherf—"

On Friday's episode of his Jeff FM podcast, Wittek addressed the matter again after the comments on the "private" Patreon session leaked. After calling Dobrik a "slimy f—," Wittek said he wanted to "get through some points" about what allegedly went down between the former friends in the wake of the crane incident.

"I've been protecting this guy for so long and there's so much to the story than just him not texting me for a week after I had such a drastic surgery where I could've been blind," Wittek said on his podcast.

"I woke up from surgery. A day goes by, no text for him. Another day goes by, no text. I look at his Instagram because it's the first one that always f—ing pops up because the algorithm or whatever. It's just him like, 'Oh, I'm so happy with my life right now. My vlogs and everything,' just promoting his vlog," he continued. "I was just like, you got time to do this but you can't text me and be like, 'Hey, did you go blind or not from my actions?' I just want to f—ing tell the truth, finally. I gave this motherf— so many chances. Even now, a week later, I still haven't heard a peep."

Because Wittek felt like Dobrik messed him up "mentally and physically," he said he is "not holding back anymore."

"I'm kind of pissed off that, you know, even in the documentary we made, we sugarcoated it," he explained, referencing his Don't Try This at Home documentary, which debuted last year. "There was so much more that I could have said but I tried to protect this guy for so long. It takes time to see people's true colors."

At one point, Wittek outlined his main issues with Dobrik, including how the YouTube sensation allegedly "blamed" him for the excavator incident.

"He is a scumbag friend, a fake friend, now that the documentary is over doesn't give a f—, doesn't text me, doesn't check-in," he claimed. "The other reason, him saying now, flipping the script, saying, 'Oh, it was f—ing Jeff's idea. He's crazy.' Complete bulls—."

Additionally, Wittek recalled how Dobrik allegedly offered to cover his medical bills. But Wittek claimed Dobrik "didn't pay a f—ing bill" and he now has "an infraction" on his credit.

"For those who think I'm trolling or I'm f—ing crazy on Instagram, honestly I could give a f— because it's the best I've felt in a while getting all this s— off my chest," he said. "It feels good to cut bad people out of your life and it took a while to see it."

PEOPLE has reached out to Dobrik's team for comment.

Dobrik previously addressed his role in Wittek's injuries, saying he didn't "know the correct way to go about any of it."

"It's a little awkward for both of us. It's not something you can just sit down with a person once and be like, 'Okay cool, it's over,'" he said during last year's Don't Try This At Home documentary. "All I want to do is figure out ways to help — but I don't want to make it worse."

