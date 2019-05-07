Image zoom Joe Scarnici/Getty

YouTube star Jake Paul hosted a massive birthday party for rapper Desiigner at his home over the weekend, when multiple female guests were allegedly “drugged” and hospitalized, according to a mother of one of the attendees.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that there was a “a possible single occurrence of unwillful impairment related to a party” on Saturday. They did not confirm that the party took place at Paul’s home.

“On Sunday, May 5, 2019, the Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station was made aware of a possible single occurrence of unwillful impairment related to a party attended on May 4, 2019,” the statement reads.

“Detectives are in the beginning stages of information gathering for the incident. The Sheriff’s Department treats allegations such as these seriously, and will use all known resources to investigate. If anyone has further information, please contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808, or anonymously at LA Crimestoppers at 1800-222-tips,” the statement continues. “There is no further information.”

In a statement to TMZ, Paul’s attorney, Larry Stein, said, “We take this claim very seriously, and are working with authorities to make absolutely sure we do our part to uncover the truth.”

A rep for Paul, 22, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to Page Six, the allegation came as a mother posted in a private Facebook group — “Moms of Conejo Valley” — Sunday night, claiming her underage daughter and a group of friends were “drugged.”

“A big warning to those with teenage daughters: My daughter was at a party in Calabasas last night for YouTuber Jake Paul,” the unidentified mother wrote in an alleged post, which was shared in a screenshot obtained by Instagram account Here for the Tea.

“The house was a mansion filled with young people. She ended up in the hospital with eight other girls who had been drugged and ended up at West Hills Hospital incoherent. Something was put in their drinks. The girls were all half naked and were unable to walk or talk. They were made to sign a disclaimer at the door. I’m sharing this in hopes that you will talk to your teens and young adults. I’m sharing this is hopes to help someone. I will be reporting this to the authorities,” the alleged post states.

Daily Mail also reports that the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 68 said in a since-deleted Instagram post that it had “spent the majority of Saturday night transporting multiple patients from a party thrown by YouTuber @jakepaul.”

This isn’t the first time Paul has faced backlash.

In January, the YouTube star uploaded a video of he and friend George Yanko participating in the #BirdBoxChallenge — the misguided, dangerous viral Internet meme that has fans blindfolding themselves and attempting to do various things in order to mimic the characters in the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box.

Trouble happens early on in the clip, with Paul driving a car blindfolded out of his $6.9 million Calabasas estate only to hit a piece of art and smash through some trash and recycling cans.

Fans of Paul’s online criticized the YouTube personality for participating in the challenge.

“Jake, that stuff can kill you,” wrote one. “It’s on the news to not do the birdbox challenge. I love you too much to see you dead ❤️”

Jake is the younger brother of controversial YouTuber, Logan Paul.

Logan, 24, sparked controversy in January 2018 after he posted a YouTube vlog that showed the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan.

“I had never had a crisis before, ever,” Logan previously told The Hollywood Reporter of the backlash he faced. Logan – who deleted the video, apologized, and shut down his page in the wake of the controversy – then created a seven-minute clip solely dedicated to suicide education and prevention.

“I know I’ve made mistakes. I know I’ve let people down. But what happens when you’re given an opportunity to help make a difference in the world?” he said in the clip. “It’s time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being. I’m here to have a hard conversation as those who are suffering can have easier ones.“

“It’s time to start a new chapter in my life as I continue to educate myself and others on suicide,” he said. “I’m humbled and thankful to say, this is just the beginning.”