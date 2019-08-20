Controversial YouTuber PewDiePie Marries Former Beauty Vlogger Marzia Bisognin

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Controversial YouTuber Felix Kjellberg is married.

The Swedish gamer (who goes by the name PewDiePie online) married his longtime girlfriend, former beauty vlogger Marzia Bisognin, on Monday, he announced on Twitter.

“We are married!!!” he wrote alongside several pictures from ceremony. “I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

The YouTube stars tied the knot in a private London ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

“Yesterday, the 19th of August—after exactly 8 years since we met—we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family,” Bisognin shared on Instagram. “It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever.”

“I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage,” she continued. “I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.”

While Kjellberg, 29, has over 99 million subscribers, making him the most-followed individual on YouTube, his online career has been mired with controversy and scandal.

He came under fire in early 2017 when he posted a video that featured two men — whom he’d hired for the stunt — holding up a sign that read, “Death to all Jews.”

While many saw the act as anti-semitic, Kjellberg defended his choice to publish it, saying that he posted the video “to show how crazy the modern world is.” Not long after the video’s debut — it stayed up on his channel for over a month after its release — YouTube dropped the Swedish star, whose YouTube Red show was slated to premiere its the second season. “We’ve decided to cancel the release of Scare PewDiePie season 2 and we’re removing the PewDiePie channel from Google Preferred,” a YouTube spokesperson said.

He stirred up controversy again in 2018 when he called fellow YouTuber Lilly Singh a “crybaby” and an “idiot” after she spoke out about wage and gender equality in the digital space.

Signh took the high road after Kjellberg’s rant, “Hey @pewdiepie, I just followed you. Please follow me back again so I can DM you. Speak soon hopefully”

He has also been criticized for his regular and repeated use of derogatory language in his videos.