YouTuber David Dobrik Says Jeff Wittek's Accident Was 'the Worst Thing That's Ever Happened' to Him

YouTuber David Dobrik has broken his silence on the fallout with fellow Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek.

Late last month, Wittek, 32, claimed he no longer speaks to Dobrik, 25, following an unfortunate incident in June 2020 that left Wittek severely injured.

On Tuesday, Dobrik spoke out on his VIEWS video podcast and told listeners his side of the story.

"The Jeff thing is the f---ing worst. That day is the worst thing that's ever happened to me. I would f---ing do anything to take that day back," he said.

After sharing that he was "shaking" while recounting the incident, Dobrik continued, "I wish it was me up there. It's the most unfortunate thing ever. And it's a s---ty — it's an accident. That's what it was. It's an accident."

Wittek sustained injuries to his face and skull in June 2020 after being swung on a rope tied to an excavator. Dobrik had been operating the construction equipment at the time, and footage from the moment was later posted on YouTube in April 2021. (The clip has since been deleted.)

During the interview, Dobrik made it clear it was never his intention "to hurt" Wittek before sharing his own theory on why he believes Wittek is upset with him.

"I think one of the main reasons Jeff is bummed with me right now is because he saw me do an interview where I said something that I promised him I'd keep between us," Dobrik said. "He's pissed that I broke a promise."

He later added, "He's like, 'Can you promise me one thing? Can you just promise that no one ever knows that this was my idea?' "

Dobrik also noted that the video was made as a comeback post for his channel and that he was the one driving the vehicle.

"He got hurt because I was driving," Dobrik continued. "That's it, and I f---ing know that, and like I said, any chance I would get, I would take that back… That'll be the biggest regret of my life. My entire life. I really hope there's not a moment that I regret as much as that one."

PEOPLE has reached out to Wittek's representative for comment.

Last month while addressing his fallout with Dobrik on his Jeff FM podcast, Wittek said, "I'm done being fake friends with that motherf—."

He also said his former friend "doesn't text me, doesn't check-in" following the accident.

"I've been protecting this guy for so long and there's so much to the story than just him not texting me for a week after I had such a drastic surgery where I could've been blind," Wittek shared on his podcast.

"I woke up from surgery. A day goes by, no text for him. Another day goes by, no text. I look at his Instagram because it's the first one that always f—ing pops up because the algorithm or whatever. It's just him like, 'Oh, I'm so happy with my life right now. My vlogs and everything,' just promoting his vlog," he continued. "I was just like, you got time to do this but you can't text me and be like, 'Hey, did you go blind or not from my actions?' I just want to f—ing tell the truth, finally. I gave this motherf— so many chances. Even now, a week later, I still haven't heard a peep."

Because Wittek felt like Dobrik messed him up "mentally and physically," he said he is "not holding back anymore."