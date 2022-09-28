YouTube TV Review: Can the Streaming Service Really Replace Cable?

Key specs YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV FuboTV DirecTV Stream Sling TV Amount of DVR storage Unlimited Unlimited 250–1,000 hours depending on the plan Unlimited 50 hours How long do recordings last? 9 months 9 months As long as your subscription is active 9 months As long as your subscription is active

Does YouTube TV Include YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium is not included with a YouTube TV subscription, but the two services are compatible. The former allows users to watch subscriber-uploaded content and listen to YouTube Music ad-free. It costs $11.99 per month and comes with a one-month free trial. Even if you pair YouTube Premium with YouTube TV, you'll still have to sit through commercials when streaming live TV.

YouTube TV App: What's It Like?

YouTube TV's app lets you watch your favorite shows on the go from a phone or tablet. The interface is very similar to the setup you'll see on your TV screen, with options to navigate to your library (shows you've recorded), live TV programming, and the home screen, which showcases popular content and the streamer's top picks for you. There's also an option to connect YouTube TV to other devices in your local network, so you can control what's playing on your smart TV through a laptop, phone, or tablet.

Though the layout is pretty straightforward, the app has received mixed reviews from users. With a 3.8-star (out of 5) rating on the Apple Store and a 4.2-star rating on Google Play, the most common negative feedback is that the app crashed mid-stream.

Does YouTube TV Allow Family Sharing?

YouTube TV is a great option for families because users can create up to six accounts through one subscription, which is known as a 'family group.' In order to "own" an account, you must be at least 13 years old. All account holders will have access to the channels in YouTube TV's base plan as well as any add-ons that've been purchased, but each family member has the ability to set up their own personal watch libraries, and YouTube will not share the contents of that library or a user's watch history with other members of the group. (And while there's room for six separate profiles, YouTube TV only allows three simultaneous streams.)

A family group is different than YouTube's "supervised accounts," which only apply to the platform's subscriber-uploaded content and YouTube Music. However, you can filter out programming over a certain film rating on YouTube TV. Under settings, there's an option labeled "Allow TV-Y, TV-G, G, and PG only," which will remove anything that's not kid-friendly from the home screen and personal library tab. Some live channels may also be blocked.

FuboTV vs. YouTube TV

FuboTV and YouTube TV's offerings are very similar. Subscribers of both services have access to live and on-demand programming across a variety of genres, as well as add-on options for a more customized viewing experience. Here's a breakdown of each streamer's live TV plans and add-ons: