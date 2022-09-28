Entertainment TV YouTube TV Review: Can the Streaming Service Really Replace Cable? Live channels? Check. Multiple streams? Check. Cheaper than cable? You got it. By Kelly Laffey Published on September 28, 2022 05:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Once upon a time, a streaming service was the place you'd go to binge-watch your favorite shows, both old and new. But now, the top platforms provide live TV channels alongside on-demand content, making them even more competitive with traditional cable networks. One of these powerhouse players is YouTube TV. That's right. The same service that brings you funny cat videos and tutorials on how to fix a clogged tub offers subscribers more than 85 live TV channels, including NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, and ESPN, for $64.99 per month. Local affiliate and sports stations, such as the NFL and MLB networks, NBA TV, and the Golf Channel, are also part of this lineup. Wondering whether the streaming service is right for you and your family? Here's a full review of YouTube TV's plans, add-ons, and platform features. Buy Now Pros and Cons Pros Cons * Unlimited cloud DVR storage * Live TV includes local programming* Up to six accounts per household* Free trial and three-month discount* Ability to purchase individual networks without signing up for the base plan * The one English-language plan can only be customized through add-ons* Ads on live and on-demand content YouTube TV Cost YouTube TV offers two packages: the Base plan for $64.99 per month and the Spanish plan for $34.99 per month. New customers who sign up for the former will receive a total of $30 off during their first three months while subscribers of the latter get $60 off over the course of six months. If you don't need all 85 channels included in the base plan, YouTube TV also has an a la carte option for select networks, meaning you can pick and choose which content you pay for. Here's a list of networks that can be purchased individually (prices vary): Acorn TVALLBLKCinemaxCONtvCuriosity StreamDocuramaDoveEpixHallmark Movies NowHBO MaxIFC Films UnlimitedLaw & CrimeMLB.TVNBA League PassOutside TV FeaturesShowtimeShudderStarzSundance NowVSiN What Channels Are on YouTube TV? YouTube TV's base plan comes with more than 85 channels, including local CBS, Fox, ABC, NBC, Telemundo, PBS, CW, and Univision affiliates. The package features an array of news, entertainment, and sports networks, though sports fans may want to purchase the Sports Plus add-on for an extra $10.99 per month because it offers over a dozen additional channels including NFL RedZone and beIN Sports. The Spanish plan is comprised of nearly 30 channels, including a couple that are dedicated to telenovelas. Here's how YouTube TV's lineup compares to Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV's base plans: Channels YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV FuboTV ABC ✓ ✓ ✓ CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ BBC ✓ - ✓ ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ CNN ✓ ✓ - Bravo ✓ ✓ ✓ Disney ✓ ✓ ✓ MLB Network ✓ - - NBA TV ✓ - - NFL Network ✓ ✓ ✓ Hallmark ✓ - ✓ HGTV ✓ ✓ ✓ PBS ✓ - - TBS ✓ ✓ - TLC ✓ ✓ ✓ TNT ✓ ✓ - Big Ten Network ✓ ✓ ✓ SEC Network ✓ ✓ - How Long Is YouTube TV's Free Trial? The length of YouTube TV's free trial varies depending on whether or not the streamer is running a promotion. Typically, new subscribers can test out the service's base plan for at least five days and create up to six family accounts during that time. Navigation within the platform is pretty intuitive: Users can easily access their library (where recordings are stored), YouTube's live programming, and the home screen via icons at the top of the page. The service will auto-populate "top picks" for you based on your interests, or you can choose a category, such as Sports, News, Comedy, and Reality, to scroll through available content. What Is YouTube TV's Sports Plus Add-On? For an additional $10.99 per month, YouTube TV subscribers get 14 extra sports channels with the Sports Plus add-on. A few of the things you can do with this package: enjoy Sunday afternoon football games with NFL RedZone; watch your favorite international soccer and rugby matches with Fox Soccer Plus; and cheer on your alma mater's football and basketball teams with Stadium. NBA League Pass and MLB.TV are not included in the add-on, but viewers can purchase those networks separately. Here's the full list of channels you'll get with the Sports Plus package: beIN SportsBilliard TVFight NetworkFox Soccer PlusImpact WrestlingMavTVNFL RedZoneOutside TVPlayersTVPokerGO+SportsGridStadiumTVGVSiN Is Bally Sports on YouTube TV? Bally Sports, a group of regional sports networks (RSNs), is not available in YouTube TV's base plan or as an add-on. In fact, the company has its own streaming service, Bally Sports+ ($19.99/month), which extends to all 19 of its RSNs. Currently, DirecTV Stream is the only streaming service that offers Bally Sports channels. Can You Record Content on YouTube TV? A YouTube TV subscription comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage, and there are no restrictions on simultaneous recordings. However, recordings expire after nine months, forcing you to keep up with what's in your queue. Each user account (remember, you can create up to six) has their own separate recordings library. Here's how YouTube's DVR capabilities compare to competitors': Key specs YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV FuboTV DirecTV Stream Sling TV Amount of DVR storage Unlimited Unlimited 250–1,000 hours depending on the plan Unlimited 50 hours How long do recordings last? 9 months 9 months As long as your subscription is active 9 months As long as your subscription is active Does YouTube TV Include YouTube Premium? YouTube Premium is not included with a YouTube TV subscription, but the two services are compatible. The former allows users to watch subscriber-uploaded content and listen to YouTube Music ad-free. It costs $11.99 per month and comes with a one-month free trial. Even if you pair YouTube Premium with YouTube TV, you'll still have to sit through commercials when streaming live TV. YouTube TV App: What's It Like? YouTube TV's app lets you watch your favorite shows on the go from a phone or tablet. The interface is very similar to the setup you'll see on your TV screen, with options to navigate to your library (shows you've recorded), live TV programming, and the home screen, which showcases popular content and the streamer's top picks for you. There's also an option to connect YouTube TV to other devices in your local network, so you can control what's playing on your smart TV through a laptop, phone, or tablet. Though the layout is pretty straightforward, the app has received mixed reviews from users. With a 3.8-star (out of 5) rating on the Apple Store and a 4.2-star rating on Google Play, the most common negative feedback is that the app crashed mid-stream. Does YouTube TV Allow Family Sharing? YouTube TV is a great option for families because users can create up to six accounts through one subscription, which is known as a 'family group.' In order to "own" an account, you must be at least 13 years old. All account holders will have access to the channels in YouTube TV's base plan as well as any add-ons that've been purchased, but each family member has the ability to set up their own personal watch libraries, and YouTube will not share the contents of that library or a user's watch history with other members of the group. (And while there's room for six separate profiles, YouTube TV only allows three simultaneous streams.) A family group is different than YouTube's "supervised accounts," which only apply to the platform's subscriber-uploaded content and YouTube Music. However, you can filter out programming over a certain film rating on YouTube TV. Under settings, there's an option labeled "Allow TV-Y, TV-G, G, and PG only," which will remove anything that's not kid-friendly from the home screen and personal library tab. Some live channels may also be blocked. FuboTV vs. YouTube TV FuboTV and YouTube TV's offerings are very similar. Subscribers of both services have access to live and on-demand programming across a variety of genres, as well as add-on options for a more customized viewing experience. Here's a breakdown of each streamer's live TV plans and add-ons: Package Type FuboTV YouTube TV Live TV plans * Pro ($69.99/month) - 140+ channels* Elite ($79.99/month) - 200+ channels* Ultimate ($99.99/month) - 240+ channels* Latino ($33/month) - 45 Spanish-language channels * Base plan ($64.99/month) - 85+ channels* Spanish plan ($34.99/month) - 25+ Spanish-language channels Entertainment add-ons * Fubo Extra ($7.99/month) - 45+ additional entertainment, news, sports, and music channels* Starz, Showtime, and Epix bundle ($19.99/month) * HBO Max, Starz, and Showtime bundle ($29.99/month) Sports add-ons * Adventure Plus ($4.99/month) - 6 outdoor and extreme sports channels* International Sports Plus ($6.99/month) - 15+ international sports channels* Sports Lite ($9.99/month) - 8 additional sports channels* Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($10.99/month) - 30+ additional sports channels, including NFL RedZone* NBA League Pass ($14.99/month) - up to 40 out-of-market NBA games per week * Sports Plus ($10.99/month) - 14 additional sports channels News add-ons * News Plus ($2.99/month) - 12 additional news channels X Spanish add-ons * Entretenimiento Plus ($9.99/month) - 9 additional Spanish-language entertainment channels* Latino Plus ($19.99/month) - 20+ additional Spanish channels * Spanish Plus ($14.99/month) - 25+ additional Spanish channels Single channel add-ons * AMC Premiere ($4.99/month)* Fox Nation ($5.99/month)* Epix ($5.99/month)* Pantaya ($5.99/month)* Starz ($8.99/month)* Showtime ($10.99/month) * 30+ options at varying prices Unlimited screens add-ons * Unlimited Screens ($9.99/month)* Family Share ($5.99/month) - three simultaneous streams * 4K Plus ($14.99/month) - add-on includes 4K viewing on some, but not all, content Cloud DVR add-ons * Cloud DVR 250 ($9.99/month) - 250 hours of DVR space* Cloud DVR 1,000 ($16.99/month) - 1,000 hours of DVR space * The base plan comes with unlimited DVR space at no extra cost Other language add-ons * RAI Italia ($8.99/month)* TV5Monde ($9.99/month)* Portuguese Plus ($14.99/month) X It's clear from the table above that FuboTV has significantly more channel options than YouTube TV. So, if you're looking to create a more tailored package, FuboTV is worth a try (the free trial lasts seven days). The Pro plan is slightly more expensive than Hulu's Base plan — $69.99 per month vs. $64.99 — but given the increased number of channels, the price is not surprising. Buy Now YouTube TV's Base plan is great for TV watchers who want a comprehensive package, but don't necessarily need the bells and whistles that Fubo provides. There are still opportunities to customize your plan with various individual channel add-ons, but the bundle options are less niche than Fubo's. Ultimately, you should test out both services (YouTube TV also offers a free trial) to get a feel for the content available. Buy Now Is YouTube TV Worth It? YouTube TV is a great option if you're looking for a cheaper alternative to cable. With 85+ channels in its base plan, including local affiliate stations, the platform will help you stay up-to-date on many, if not all, of your favorite network shows. The service's add-ons give subscribers even more options when it comes to entertainment and sports. Plus, by allowing six accounts per subscription, families don't have to fight over what to watch and record since each person gets their own library and unlimited DVR space. YouTube TV certainly doesn't offer the type of original content that Hulu or Netflix does, and its app isn't as highly rated as Fubo's, but it's one of the best live TV services on the market. At the very least, it's worth trying out the free trial, because what better excuse is there for binge-watching than a limited trial? Methodology In order to provide comprehensive and unbiased reviews, our writers test each of the streaming services highlighted. When possible, we try out the platforms using a free trial, but will pay for a subscription if a trial period is not offered. Comparing each service to its competitors is an important part of the research process so that we can help readers make the smartest buying decisions. Our research team collected data on more than 40 different streamers, allowing us to spot differences in platform features, price, available channels, and more. The information presented here was accurate at the time of publication. 