YouTube Star Shane Dawson Marries Ryland Adams in Colorado Courthouse Wedding: 'It's About Time'

The couple got engaged in March 2019 after three years of dating

By
Published on January 12, 2023 08:47 PM
shane-dawson-engaged
Photo: Shane Dawson/Instagram

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are married!

On Thursday, the YouTube stars shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of the couple kissing in front of a Colorado courthouse.

"We're married!! ❤️ the best day of my life. :)" the post read.

The couple also shared a 23-minute-long vlog documenting the big day and their relationship over the past seven years.

"We're getting married today!" an enthusiastic Dawson shared in the video, as Adams added, "I honestly can't believe it!"

"We really started planning our wedding for a specific day," Adams continued. "We started telling our family to book the day. We had the day planned out and the event planned out for what we thought was going to be our wedding. Logistically, it's better to get our marriage license in Colorado and because we're leaving to go back to California tomorrow, today is the last day we have to execute on that."

"I thought it was like, you know, we just go to the courthouse, do the paperwork, not really tell anybody and then have the wedding in a month or two in L.A. — and then I found out, no, it's a real wedding," Dawson added. "We have to do vows."

"It's about time that the two of us get married!" Adams said, noting that they're hoping to have kids this year.

Once they made it to the courthouse, the couple documented the entire experience, including reading their marriage vows aloud and sharing their first official kiss as spouses.

To commemorate the day, the pair attempted to get finger tattoos in lieu of wedding rings, but decided against it after an artist explained to them the tattoos would eventually rub off. So, they ventured into a Voodoo Doughnuts to splurge on their "wedding cake" instead.

The video then continued with the couple telling their family the big news before it wrapped with a ride down memory lane of their favorite relationship moments.

Towards the end of the sweet wedding day vlog, Adams read a note he had written to himself in 2015 that summarized what was to come.

"One aspect I'm missing in my life is love," he said. "I've always worked so hard to pay rent and get jobs and maintain my L.A. family, not to mention a perfect boy has never mistakenly fallen into my lap. I always push it aside, but the older I get, the harder that is to do. I want someone to share my successes with, to be there and someone to experience the world with."

He added, "The problem with that is, I'm addicted to work ... it's the life I love but I think something's got to give. I intend to work hard. I intend to find love. I intend to do what is right for me. I choose happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Dawson proposed to Adams in March 2019 after three years of dating. He popped the question on the anniversary of their first date and later announcement the engagement on Twitter, sharing several photos from the special moment.

"HE SAID YES!!!!!!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself down on one knee.

In a second tweet, Dawson called the moment the "best night" of his life.

Adams also shared the news on social media, writing how excited he was to start his new life with Dawson.

"We're engaged!!" he wrote. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I've never been happier in my whole entire life!!"

Related Articles
Corbin Reid Exclusive Wedding Pics
'Run the World' 's Corbin Reid Marries Fiancé on New Year's Eve — In a Caribbean Castle!
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt talking about their elopement at a courthouse last week
'BiP' 's Serena Pitt Says She Was 'Crying the Whole Time' at Intimate Courthouse Wedding to Joe Amabile
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sarah Hyland Confirms She Threatened to Walk Out of Wedding If Wells Adams Didn't Cry
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on October 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Relationship Timeline
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Wells Adams Says 'Everyone Was Crying' During Wedding to Sarah Hyland: I Married 'My Perfect Person'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “711” – Paradise is coming to a close and after last week’s shocking breakup of the couple “Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After,” the remaining beachgoers have some serious thinking to do about their futures. But first, they’ll need to make it through the season’s final rose ceremony. Once all the roses have been handed out, Paradise’s own alumni couple Caelynn and Dean arrive to share their love story and to let the remaining pairs know that time is running out. Who will choose to spend the night in a fantasy suite? Who will leave Paradise heartbroken? Who will get down on one knee? All these questions and more will be answered on the special three-hour season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENA P., JOE
'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz arrive at the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Heidi Klum's Husband? All About Tom Kaulitz
kendall long engaged
Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long Is Engaged to Boyfriend Mitchell Sage: 'It's Always Been a Heck Yes'
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's Relationship Timeline 