YouTube Star Shane Dawson Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ryland Adams After Cat Controversy

Shane Dawson is engaged!

The YouTube star, 30, proposed to his boyfriend Ryland Adams on Tuesday after three years of dating. Dawson popped the question on the anniversary of their first date.

Dawson announcement the engagement on Twitter, sharing several photos from the special moment.

“HE SAID YES!!!!!!” he wrote alongside a photo of himself down on one knee.

In one photo, Adams, who is also a YouTube star, shows off his new diamond engagement band as he gives Dawson a kiss.

In a second tweet, Dawson called the moment the “best night” of his life.

Adams also shared the news on social media, writing how excited he was to start his new life with Dawson.

“We’re engaged!!” he wrote. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!!”

Before popping the question, Dawson posted a sweet tribute to Adams on Instagram.

“Ryland, thank you for making the last 3 years the happiest time of my life,” he wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple. “Thank you for sleeping next to me even though I sweat through the sheets. Thank you for making me smile and reminding me how loved I am in real life even when I’m being cancelled online. Thank you for letting me cover you in fake tattoos and wigs for videos and sometimes just for a fun Saturday night. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and reminding me [every day] that I should love myself too. I thank the universe [every day] for bringing you into my life and I can’t wait to start a future with you and start every day thinking about how lucky I am. I love you more than I can ever even explain in words.”

The engagement news comes just days after Dawson apologized for joking about engaging in sexual acts with his cat in a resurfaced 2015 interview.

Dawson said the comments were meant to be taken as a joke and didn’t actually happen.

“So, I’m sorry for what I said about my cat, I’m sorry for what I said about anything or anyone that was offensive, and I’m sorry for being someone who thought being super offensive and shocking all the time was funny,” he tweeted.

Dawson said he’s spent the last few years learning to be more comfortable in his own skin so that he no longer has to resort to shock comedy in order to get laughs.

“I’m sorry for my past. But I’m really to make it right and I feel like without my past I wouldn’t be who I am today and I wouldn’t be able to grow & spend my energy on things that actually mean something,” he continued. “This has been the best 2 years of my life & it’s because I’ve been able to drop the act & be myself. and I’m sorry for not doing it sooner.”