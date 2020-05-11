YouTube Star Corey La Barrie Dead on 25th Birthday Following Car Crash

The fatal crash occurred on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m,. a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE

YouTube star Corey La Barrie has died on his 25th birthday following a car crash in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department is not confirming the identity of the driver or passenger, but a spokesman confirms an incident occurred on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Huston St. and Carpenter Ave. At this time, the driver of the vehicle is being treated at a local hospital and the passenger has been pronounced dead. LAPD said it will release identity of the driver after that person is "booked."

Prior to his death, La Barrie, who had over 330,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 200,000 followers on Instagram, had been celebrating his birthday on social media. In a series of Instagram Stories that are still up on his page, La Barrie is seen jamming out to 2 Chainz "Birthday Song" while drinking champagne.

La Barrie also posted a vlog on Saturday, which he titled "Deleting This Video In 24 Hours...." during which he told viewers he would be live-streaming his birthday festivities on Twitch.

La Barrie's brother Jarrad La Barrie paid tribute to the late star on Twitter.

"This isn't something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident ... this is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you I miss you so much already this isn't fair," Jarrad wrote alongside a selfie of his brother.

"Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so f------ much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P. P.S. say hit to grandad and grandma for me I love you," he added.

Several fans of La Barrie have paid homage to the late star on Twitter.

"Life can be so unfair man... RIP Corey La Barrie," YouTuber FaZe Rug tweeted.

"I can't believe I'm saying this right now... I feel like I'm in a bad dream... Rest In Peace @CoreyLaBarrie. You were such a bright spirit and a beautiful soul. You'll be missed brother," Tik Tok star Carter Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

"Corey La Barrie, thank you for everything you have done for us. Thank you for giving me the best friends i could ask for. thank you for making me the happiest when I needed to. thank you. simply thank you. i love you so much. fly high," a fan expressed.

"My heart hurts hurts this morning. never thought i’d wake up to news like this. life is scary. things can happen at anytime, anywhere and any day. my heart goes out to corey’s friends and family. fly high in stars bub. you will be missed by so many," another fan tweeted.