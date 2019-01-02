Surprise! YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings) Is Married

YouTube star Colleen Ballinger is married!

Weeks after she welcomed her first child — son Flynn Timothy Stocklin — on Dec. 10 with Erik Stocklin, Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings) revealed that the couple had tied the knot in 2018.

In a YouTube video posted Dec. 29, Ballinger, 32, reflected on the highs and lows of the past year. “This was the hardest year of my whole life, but it was also the best year I’ve ever had,” she said, before dropping the big news with her fans.

“I had the craziest year of my entire life. I cannot believe it’s over,” she said in the nearly 12-min. video titled “2018 was hard.”

“This year I got pregnant and engaged and married all in the same year,” she said. “Yeah, we got married. Whoops, forgot to tell you that one.”

Later in the video, she praised Stocklin as the “perfect man.”

“I’m so happy that I have an incredible husband who helps me take care of [Flynn] and he takes care of me and he’s the most selfless, wonderful, sweet, perfect man,” she said. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know how he exists. I hope my son is exactly like him when he grows up.”

E! Online first reported the news.

In mid-December, the new mom shared her newborn son’s name in a video posted to her YouTube channel, holding little Flynn as she told the story.

“Naming a human is so hard. It’s a big responsibility to name someone, and then they’re gonna be called that for the rest of their life,” she said.

“We weren’t the type who went through a baby book and tried to pick out a name based on what was cool,” added the new mom, explaining that she didn’t grow up having names chosen for her future children and that she and Stocklin had a girl name picked out during her pregnancy but not one for a boy.

“We wanted to pick something that meant a lot to us and had family history,” Ballinger went on. “We both love our families a lot, both really close to our families.”

Before the couple settled on Flynn Timothy, they called him “Baby” and “Bunny,” the latter of which was “the most frequent” nickname his mom used — but eventually, they figured it out.

“His first, middle and last name are all family names that mean a lot to us,” Ballinger said. “Obviously Stocklin is Erik’s last name. I adore him, he’s my everything, and we wanted [Flynn’s] last name to be the same as Erik’s. We knew that from the second I got pregnant.”