'Your Honor' Actor Burl Moseley Is Married! Inside the 'Rustic' Wedding Ceremony and 'Fantastic' Dance Party

The actor said "I do" to writer and director Molly Schreiber at the Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on May 21

By Emily Strohm
Published on May 22, 2023 03:15 PM
Burl Moseley
Photo: Thomas Hefferon

Burl Moseley is married!

The actor, who played Zeke in Showtime's hit drama Your Honor, wed writer and director Molly Schreiber at the Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on May 21.

"It means getting to wake up each day and enjoy not only how much joy we bring to each other's lives, but also the kindness, care, and support for our future together," Moseley tells PEOPLE of saying "I do" to his bride.

For her walk down the aisle, Schreiber chose a dress by Amsale. "I loved the cape!" she says. "It finds a balance between ethereal, classic, and unique."

The couple, who got engaged on March 20th, 2022, exchanged personal vows in front of their 150 guests before celebrating at their reception.

Burl Moseley
Thomas Hefferon

"We really wanted to focus on our love and sharing it with our friends and family," Schreiber said ahead of the pair's big day. "So, in the planning, we kept it low-key with a warm, rustic atmosphere. Also, we aimed for a fantastic dance party!"

The newlyweds chose "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse album for their first dance, as a nod to the start of their romance. "We watched it on one of our earliest dates," says Moseley. "It has a special place in our story."

For dinner, guests dined on catering from the couple's local favorite, Bludso's BBQ, which included brisket, BBQ chicken, ribs, macaroni and cheese, collard greens and cornbread. As a sweet touch, cupcakes were served in lieu of a cake.

Moseley, whose other titles include CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Hulu's Happiest Season, says he feels lucky to call Schreiber his wife.

Burl Moseley
Thomas Hefferon

"I love Molly's emotional intelligence and her willingness to always talk through any situation with compassion and grace," says the actor.

For Schreiber, her new husband's "joy for life, kindness, midnight dissertations on all things Marvel (even though it keeps me up past my bedtime), and the importance that he places on family," makes him the perfect partner.

