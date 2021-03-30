Just one month after it was announced that Younger would conclude with season 7, its official trailer has finally arrived with big hints regarding how it all ends.

The two-minute clip opens up with a flashback to when Charles (Peter Hermann) asked Liza (Sutton Foster) to marry him during the season 6 finale. The status of whether they're engaged appears to be up in the air, however.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Liza's ex Josh (Nico Tortorella) and pal Lauren (Molly Kate Bernard) are then shown staring at a computer screen questioning what happened between Liza and Charles. Lauren asks, "Did she say yes? Are they engaged?"

The subject of the pair's engagement continues as Kelsey (Hilary Duff) says, "I just heard the news." Maggie (Debi Mazar) additionally notes how she was "impressed" by Charles being "so romantic," to which Liza replies: "Something like that."

Younger Sutton Foster Image zoom Sutton Foster as Liza Miller | Credit: TV Land

Outside of engagement talk, Kelsey debates over her future, including whether she should return to work for Empirical's Millennial imprint. While the trailer additionally teases a possible new romantic prospect for Liza, it also hints at her on-and-off dynamic with Josh as he asks, "If I had said something sooner, would it have made a difference?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

When ViacomCBS announced the end of Younger on Feb. 24, Foster opened up about what's to come as she introduced a mini teaser trailer for season 7.

"Our fans have been so loyal and so passionate, it's really exciting to be able to finally reveal what's in store for these characters they've been rooting for all along," the former Bunheads star, 46, said at the time. "We're bringing all the emotion, all the laughs and all the drama that has defined Younger and made it the success that it is."

Younger first premiered on TVLand in March 2015. The series, which is created by Darren Star, is based on author Pamela Redmond Satran's 2005 book of the same name. Before airing on TV Land later this year, the final 12 episodes of the comedy will first be available on Paramount+.