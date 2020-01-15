Younger Star Molly Bernard Is Engaged to Girlfriend Hannah Lieberman: 'We Said YES!'

Wedding bells are in the air for Molly Bernard!

The Younger star, 31, announced her engagement to girlfriend Hannah Lieberman on Instagram Tuesday night.

“We said YES! 💍” Bernard captioned a photo of herself and Lieberman hanging out on the couch with their dog, Henry.

The actress — who is also on Chicago Med — showed off her unusual shaped engagement ring which appeared to feature a large center diamond with a half halo around it.

Bernard — who plays pansexual publicist Lauren on Younger — previously told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that the scene-stealing role helped her understand her own personal sexuality.

“Her confidence has helped me a lot. It helped me in a few different ways: Her confidence helped me with my own kind of nervous and self struggles, but she’s also helped me with my sexual identity,” she said. “I don’t identify as straight.”

At the time, she told the outlet she predominantly dates men, though “it would be perfectly possible and wonderful to have a [relationship with a] woman or trans person.”

She added, “I’ve always felt this way, but now it’s part of the conversation, we can talk about it. There’s language for it.”

Image zoom Hannah Lieberman and Molly Bernard Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Bernard’s engagement comes almost a month after she helped officiate pal and Younger costar Hilary Duff‘s wedding, where she teamed up with actor Chris Mintz-Plasse — who is a friend of Duff’s now-husband Matthew Koma — to oversee the ceremony.

“@mintzplasse’s somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff,” Bernard wrote alongside a photo of the two actors standing together at the ceremony, which took place at the Los Angeles home of Duff and the singer-songwriter, both 32.

Bernard is also godmother to Duff’s youngest daughter, Banks Violet.