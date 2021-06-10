After seven seasons, fans have mixed reactions to the series finale... and the resolution of Liza's (Sutton Foster) love triangle with Charles (Peter Hermann) and Josh (Nico Tortorella)

Younger Series Finale Concludes with Full-Circle Moment of Truth for Liza - But Still No Diana

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's Younger series finale.

After seven seasons, Younger ended almost exactly where it began. Minus one very big lie - and plus one undeniable truth.

"I've been right here. By your side. All along."

After Liza (Sutton Foster) decided Charles (Peter Hermann) was her man - and pushed Josh (Nico Tortorella) away, leaving him with very little story in the final season of the show - Charles proposed in the season 6 finale. When Liza decided she didn't want to get married but still wanted Charles, he rejected her. And thus, much of season 7 was about the two of them coming back together again.

But sometimes what you want and what you need are two different things.

Soon after Liza and Charles decided to give it another go, the lies they struggled with, as well as a few new ones, came soaring back. Redmond's (Michael Urie) boyfriend was creating a musical around con artists that compared Liza's fib about her age to get a job to the likes of Bernie Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes. The truth about what was happening with Kelsey (Hilary Duff) and Liza's Inkubator became a test. Liza secretly submitted Charles' manuscript for an elite writers' retreat and admitted that she may not have told him if he hadn't been accepted.

The sad truth about Liza and Charles... was that their lies were always going to get in the way.

Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann Credit: Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc.

One tear-filled snuggle later, they were back in the office, Liza assuming she'd have to resign but Charles surprising her: he was going to that retreat to finish his book, and in the meantime, leaving Liza to mind Empirical as editor-in-chief.

Swift resolutions abounded when Liza went to meet her pals for drinks: Kelsey found an investor for Inkubator - Reese Witherspoon! - and was heading to Los Angeles, thus setting up a potential spinoff series; Lauren (Molly Bernard) was happily in a throuple, and Maggie (Debi Mazar) was in love with Cass (Janeane Garafolo). The key lady missing (and not even mentioned) was Diana (Miriam Shor), who also had a happy resolution with her wedding at the end of season 6 and the decision to stay in Italy for a while with her new husband.

The only thing missing was another round of drinks... and Josh.

Nico Tortorella and Sutton Foster Credit: Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc.

Which brings us to a true full-circle moment. Liza heads to the bar for a round and can't get the bartender's attention. She waves a shoe. Josh walks up in a white t-shirt and shames her for her shoe-business, telling her such an action is a capitol offense in Thailand.

"And you've been to Thailand?" It's the exact same dialogue they exchanged when they first met, just minutes into the show's pilot. With one beautifully true exception?

"Sorry, I didn't see you there," Liza admits.

Josh replies, "Really? Because, you know what? I've been right here. By your side. All along."

The finale was met with some mixed reactions. Some loved it...

Some found it, and the final season, a bit lacking.

But one thing many fans could agree upon was a sense of sadness at not getting a final farewell to Diana Trout and her giant necklaces.