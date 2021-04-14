Hilary Duff's Kelsey Peters Freaks Out About Turning 30 in Younger Season 7 Sneak Peek

The first four episodes from Younger's final season will premiere on Paramount+ beginning April 15

If Younger fans have learned anything over the show's seven-season run, it's that one's age doesn't have to define them.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the show's final season, Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff) has a frank conversation with Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) at Lauren Heller's (Molly Kate Bernard) 30th birthday party about not being ready to reach that stage in life.

"Lauren's turning 30 and I'm next," Kelsey says. "Millennials, we're not the young kids on the block anymore. I'm not sure what defines me now."

"Look: we're all mash-ups. If there's one thing I've learned, it's that age is irrelevant," Liza says, hinting back to how she previously lied about her own age to score a job at Empirical Press.

The pair then turn their attention to Lauren's mother, Denise (Kathy Najimy), as she gives a hilarious and heartfelt speech in her daughter's honor. Denise then asks attendees to "give it up" for Lauren, who is then seen hanging from the ceiling in a gold spaceman suit.

Lauren promptly strips down from the astronaut outfit into a chic, gold sequined bodysuit. Kelsey, in turn, heads to the stage to give her longtime pal a hug as she touches down on the ground.

"Give it up, people!" Denise says. "Wasn't she worth all the pain?"

Younger, created by Darren Star and based on author Pamela Redmond Satran's 2005 book of the same name, premiered on TV Land in 2015. The acclaimed series follows 40-year-old stay-at-home mom Liza as she tries to re-enter the workforce after her divorce. After struggling to find employment, she decides to lie about her age to land a role at Empirical and subsequently learns to navigate life as a millennial.

In February, ViacomCBS announced that Younger will end after seven seasons. When the official season 7 trailer arrived the following month, fans saw a glimpse at Duff's character Kelsey struggling to figure out what's next for her in life.

Star, 59, first teased that Younger was "unofficially" coming to a close after seven seasons last September. At the time, he also revealed what fans could potentially expect from the show's last chapter.

"The action of Younger sort of picks up where the last season left off, which was before the pandemic," the Sex and the City creator said. "But I do think we're looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses."