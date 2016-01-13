Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Cuddle Close on the Younger Red Carpet

Talk about a TV power couple.

When Peter Hermann hit the Younger season 2 premiere party, he had Emmy-winning wife Mariska Hargitay on his arm.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit leading lady looked fierce and fabulous supporting her husband’s show in a black leather skirt and matching top, and the couple got cuddly on the red carpet, with Hermann happily introducing her to his costars.

“I am here with my beautiful wife,” he told PEOPLE, smiling.

Hermann, 48, added that he and Hargitay, 51, enjoyed a “fantastic” holiday vacation with their three children: August, 9, Amaya, 4, and Andrew, also 4.

“I think they’re at that age where everything kind of feels like a milestone,” he said with a laugh. “Like, ‘Oh, you’re home from school again? That’s fantastic, that’s today’s milestone!’ It’s great.”

As for his Younger character, Hermann said handsome publisher Charles is still nursing “the craziest crush … you can imagine” on Liza (Sutton Foster), a 40-year-old divorced mom masquerading as a 20-something assistant.

“I have to look up everything. Everything!” Hermann said of the scripts’s rapid-fire references to millennial culture. “There’s nothing I don’t need help with, and it’s very humbling.”