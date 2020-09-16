Younger Creator Says Season 7 Will 'Unofficially' Be the Show's Last as He Confirms Spinoff

Younger is "unofficially" coming to an end. But don't fret — a spinoff is in the works!

Creator Darren Star confirmed that season 7 of the series will likely be its last in an interview with TVLine.

A rep for TV Land did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We are unofficially planning [season 7] as a final season," Star told the outlet, adding that "a lot of episodes were written" before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The show was preparing to film just as the global health crisis shut down production in Hollywood. Now, it will resume "in a few weeks," Star told TVLine.

Star explained that he is thinking of "incorporating" the coronavirus in the upcoming season.

"The action of Younger sort of picks up where the last season left off, which was before the pandemic. But I do think we're looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses," he said.

Image zoom Hilary Duff in Younger

Though Younger is nearing its end, Star told TVLine that a spinoff is currently in development.

The project will be centered on Hilary Duff's Kelsey Peters; it is not immediately clear which other cast members will be included.

Image zoom Younger cast

Younger premiered in March 2015 and follows single mom Liza (Sutton Foster) as she pretends to be 26 in order to re-enter the working world, despite being in her 40s.

The show also stars Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor, Debi Mazar and Molly Kate Bernard.

Like her character, Foster's life also took an exciting turn with a second chapter when she was cast on Younger after having a Broadway breakout in her 20s.