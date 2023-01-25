'Young and the Restless' ' Tracey E. Bregman Receives Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire

More than four years after losing her Daytime Emmy in a fire, Tracey E. Bregman was "overwhelmed" to receive a new trophy.

During an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, the Young and the Restless star, 59, was surprised by costar Christian LeBlanc — who plays her husband on the CBS soap opera — and given a new award to replace the one she lost when her home burned down in the Woolsey fire near Los Angeles in 2018.

"I would like to present this, an Emmy for Outstanding Ingenue in a Daytime Drama Series," LeBlanc, 64, told Bregman. "But this time it's from the people who love and respect you and cherish you: your CBS, your Young and the Restless family and I'm so honored to be able to give it to you."

Bregman — who portrays Lauren Fenmore on the long-running soap opera — appeared emotional after receiving the new trophy.

"I can't thank you enough," she said. "Oh my god. I'm so overwhelmed to have this."

Following her appearance, Bregman shared her gratitude for her Young and the Restless family as well as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

"It has been one of the most extraordinary and heartfelt experiences of my career," she said in a statement to Deadline. "I tried not to go into the ugly cry on the air. Thanks to my Young and Restless family, NATAS, The Talk and everyone who made this moment happen. My heart is so full."

Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS, said the organization was "happy" to replace the trophy.

"We were devastated to learn of the destruction of Tracey's home, and with it, her well-earned Emmy Award," he said. "As our judges acknowledged, the Emmy statuette is a symbol of her hard work and outstanding dedication to her craft."

He added, "We are happy it's back home where it belongs."

Back in 2020, Bregman marked the two-year anniversary of the fire with photos and a video of the devastation in Malibu, California.

"Today, Mark's [sic] two years where everything changed," she captioned the clip. "Yes, the loss of my home and my friends homes has been Devastating and So many precious things lost, I still go to reach for something and realize it is gone."

"As you know, I look for the good in everything or try to. So many beautiful silver linings, people met and journey's [sic] started and friends who truly showed me the true meaning of friendship because of this experience," she added. "We may all be rebuilding (i hope for me soon) but this bonding experience will always be with us."

"I am forever grateful for the Fire fighters [sic] and to our community who stepped up to help all of us and to our neighbors that showed up in such extraordinary ways. You are our heroes forever #malibustrong #onelovemalibu #woolseyfire"

