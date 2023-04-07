'Young Sheldon' 's Raegan Revord Says Iain Armitage Sent Her Flowers with 'Very Sweet Note' After Car Crash

Raegan Revord knows she can count on her Young Sheldon costars.

The 15-year-old actress exclusively tells PEOPLE that her castmates were quick to provide support after she and her mother were t-boned by a driver under the influence while driving to the set of the CBS sitcom in January.

Revord says she received some "really kind wishes from some people on set," including one thoughtful gesture from her costar Iain Armitage, who plays the titular character on the series.

"Iain sent me flowers and they were beautiful, smelled amazing, and a very sweet note with them," she shares of Armitage, 14.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Despite producers of the show encouraging her to relax at home, Revord chose to return to set after the crash.

"I didn't want to go home because I would much rather be on set with those people that I love," she explains. "And that I know will support me through this than sit at home in my room just playing it over a million times and not being able to really do anything."

Revord — who first opened up experiencing PTSD and panic attacks on social media last week — added: "It was difficult having to go to work and get into another car. But then it was nice having everyone who I love and just surround me be very comforting, especially if I would start to freak out."

Her costar Mckenna Grace, who she says is "the closest thing I have to a sister," also made sure she was okay while filming.

"She was comforting me and if I started to panic, she would pause everything and just help me laugh and stuff and just hold me," she shares. "And then if I was having a panic attack or something, there was one bit where I couldn't go home and I was in my trailer just sobbing and she was just there holding me and taking care of me."

She adds: "It was amazing to have that support just there whenever I needed it. She was amazing."

Raegan Revord and McKenna Grace. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Last week, Revord detailed how the crash impacted filming one episode of The Big Bang Theory spin-off, which follows Big Bang character Sheldon Cooper's life as a 9-year-old child prodigy living with his family and attending high school in Texas.

"Tonight's episode was incredibly challenging for me to film, personally," she shared on Instagram. "On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence."

"The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, 'you gotta get back on the saddle,'" added Revord, who plays Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin sister, on the CBS sitcom.

Revord admitted that filming was "difficult" after the crash, noting that the incident left lasting impacts on her mental and physical health.

"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew," she wrote. "They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being came first."

Despite the traumatic incident, Revord told fans that she had still been looking forward to working on last Thursday's episode.

"When I read the script I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend (who was also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times- love you Kenny)," she noted, referring to Grace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.