'Young Sheldon' Star Raegan Revord Opens Up About Getting T-Boned in DUI Crash Ahead of Filming Episode

"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident," the 15-year-old actress wrote on Instagram before Thursday's episode aired

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 30, 2023 09:00 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ryan Miller/Shutterstock (13400932db) Raegan Revord Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Oklahoma!' opening night, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Sep 2022
Photo: Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord is sharing more about a scary moment that she experienced prior to filming Thursday's episode.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she and her mother were in a car accident some time ago that made it difficult to work on the latest episode of the series.

"Tonight's episode was incredibly challenging for me to film, personally," she shared on Instagram. "On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence."

"The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, 'you gotta get back on the saddle,'" she added.

Revord admitted that filming was "difficult" after the crash, noting that the incident left lasting impacts on her mental and physical health.

"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew," she wrote. "They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being came first."

Despite the traumatic incident, Revord told fans that she had still been looking forward to working on Thursday's episode, especially after reading the script, and that she is hopeful fans enjoy it.

"When I read the script I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend (who was also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times- love you Kenny)," she noted, referring to actress McKenna Grace, whom she filmed the episode with and tagged in the Instagram photo.

In response to her friend and costar's post, Grace, 16, commented back: "Getting to see how much your show cared for you as an actor AND a human being was really really special🥺So proud of you for fighting through this. Love you ❤️ Thelma and Louise!!!"

Young Sheldon
Young Sheldon. Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty

Young Sheldon, CBS's prequel spin-off to the hit series The Big Bang Theory, follows Big Bang character Sheldon Cooper's life as a 9-year-old child prodigy living with his family and attending high school in Texas.

The series premiered in 2017 and starred Iain Armitage in the lead role, overlapping The Big Bang Theory by two years as the smash hit sitcom bowed in 2019.

Revord plays Missy Cooper in the series, Sheldon's twin sister. Meanwhile, Grace plays Paige Swanson, another child prodigy like Sheldon, with whom he competes in academics.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Crazy' Her 'Little' Friends Costar Cole Sprouse Is Now 30: 'What?'
Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Crazy' Her 'Little' 'Friends' Costar Cole Sprouse Is Now 30: 'What?'
Abby Lee Miller Warned Todd Chrisley to 'Be Careful' in DMs Exchanged Before His Prison Stint
Abby Lee Miller Warned Todd Chrisley to 'Be Careful' in DM Exchange Before His Prison Stint
Bachelorette Alum Joshua Tylerbest
'Bachelorette' Alum Joshua Tylerbest Arrested, Charged with Possession of Child Pornography
Garcelle Beauvais, oliver saunders, Raquel Leviss
Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was Watching 'Through My Fingers' as Son Oliver Stumbled into 'VPR' 's Scandoval
RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Says She's 'Never' Considered Divorce amid Troubles with Husband Bill: 'Make It Work'
'RHONJ' 's Jennifer Aydin Says She's 'Never' Considered Divorce amid Troubles with Husband Bill: 'Make It Work'
Love Is Blind’s Zack Borrowed a Song From Band Ludo for Fiancée Irina — with the Band’s Permission
Zack's 'Love Is Blind' Serenade Wasn't an Original Song — He Borrowed It from Ludo with the Band's Permission
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn59zupgVo0/ itsjuliebowen's profile picture itsjuliebowen Verified I’m here! HARRY! @harrystyles @harryflorals 21h; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is seen performing on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Julie Bowen Explains Her Flirty Concert Sign to Harry Styles: 'He Could Do Worse Than Me!'
Americas Got Talent
Heidi Klum Is 'Beyond Excited' — and Simon Cowell Loses His Voice! — as 'AGT' Season 18 Is Underway
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Drew Sidora, Kandi Burruss
'RHOA' : Kim Zolciak-Biermann Returns, Drew Divorces and Kandi Wants to 'Choke' a Costar in Season 15 Trailer
Michelle Williams, Mary Beth Peil
Michelle Williams' 'Dawson's Creek' Grams Mary Beth Peil Showed Her It Was 'Possible' to Be a Serious Actress
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard
'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Trailer: An All-Black Cast Vacations in Bravo's Newest Spinoff
Jennifer Aniston wearing Versace arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston Says 'There's a Whole Generation of People' Who Find 'Friends' Offensive
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Raquel 'Is on Fire' Adding to Her 'Roster' Before Wedding Hookup with Schwartz
Masked Singer recap
'The Masked Singer' 's '80s Night Brings Out a Reality Star and an Emmy-Nominated Actor
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jay Leno on Powering Through Calamitous Back-to-Back Accidents: 'In 8 Days I Missed 2 Shows'
“Poetic Justice” – Danny crosses paths with Sonny Le (Alex Duong), a criminal from a previous case, when he investigates a gang attack with a shocking motive. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) butt heads over an off-duty cop who goes too far making a political statement; Anthony worries Erin’s DA campaign could be threatened by her ex-husband Jack’s unsavory business connections; and Jamie investigates a potentially dirty officer whose identity may be close to home, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
'Blue Bloods' Cast Reportedly Takes 25 Percent Pay Cut to Secure Season 14 Renewal