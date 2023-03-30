'Young Sheldon' Star Raegan Revord Opens Up About Getting T-Boned in DUI Crash Ahead of Filming Episode

Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord is sharing more about a scary moment that she experienced prior to filming Thursday's episode.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she and her mother were in a car accident some time ago that made it difficult to work on the latest episode of the series.

"Tonight's episode was incredibly challenging for me to film, personally," she shared on Instagram. "On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence."

"The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, 'you gotta get back on the saddle,'" she added.

Revord admitted that filming was "difficult" after the crash, noting that the incident left lasting impacts on her mental and physical health.

"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew," she wrote. "They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being came first."

Despite the traumatic incident, Revord told fans that she had still been looking forward to working on Thursday's episode, especially after reading the script, and that she is hopeful fans enjoy it.

"When I read the script I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend (who was also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times- love you Kenny)," she noted, referring to actress McKenna Grace, whom she filmed the episode with and tagged in the Instagram photo.

In response to her friend and costar's post, Grace, 16, commented back: "Getting to see how much your show cared for you as an actor AND a human being was really really special🥺So proud of you for fighting through this. Love you ❤️ Thelma and Louise!!!"

Young Sheldon, CBS's prequel spin-off to the hit series The Big Bang Theory, follows Big Bang character Sheldon Cooper's life as a 9-year-old child prodigy living with his family and attending high school in Texas.

The series premiered in 2017 and starred Iain Armitage in the lead role, overlapping The Big Bang Theory by two years as the smash hit sitcom bowed in 2019.

Revord plays Missy Cooper in the series, Sheldon's twin sister. Meanwhile, Grace plays Paige Swanson, another child prodigy like Sheldon, with whom he competes in academics.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.