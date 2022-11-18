'Young Rock' Star Uli Latukefu Shares the Most Important Piece of Advice Dwayne Johnson Gave Him

Uli Latukefu is appreciative of his role as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Young Rock.

According to the 38-year-old Australian actor, the NBC series — which returned for its third season on Nov 4. — has shown him some critical life lessons, even some from Johnson himself.

"This year, because it's such a pivotal point in his career, he just wanted me to anchor the idea of, one, being true to himself, but also having the courage to choose your direction and go with your gut," he recently explained to E! News. "I think that's probably the biggest thing."

The third season takes fans through the formative years of Johnson's wrestling career as he develops "The Rock" persona. "It's such a great journey because a lot of those things we love about Dwayne really make themselves clear in this season," he said.

According to Latukefu, this season also showed him how to be his true, authentic self.

"There are a lot of times that we all face when you're wanting to progress in something—your career maybe—and you have an idea of what you should be in order to succeed," he said. "For me, the greatest thing is just be yourself. It's a cliché and it's probably easier said than done, but if you can maintain who you are as best you can, I think that's probably the greatest takeaway from the show. People resonate with you when you're true to yourself."

Johnson, 50, first introduced the concept of Young Rock one day after commemorating the 1-year anniversary of father Rocky Johnson's February 2021 death. At the time, he explained how his intention with the show was to be more than just a portrayal of his life.

"Ladies and gents, here's your first look at @nbcyoungrock," Johnson wrote alongside the Instagram video post, noting how much he would have liked to share the moment with his father. "I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would've been proud."

Johnson ended the caption writing, "I can't wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share the life lessons I've learned along the way."

The series premiered last year and is currently in its third season.

Young Rock airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.