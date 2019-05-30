Young + Pregnant Star Jade Cline Joins Teen Mom 2 After Jenelle Evans Is Fired

Teen Mom 2 has replaced Jenelle Evans.

Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant‘s Jade Cline is set to join the cast, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Jade’s casting will be revealed on Monday’s Teen Mom 2 reunion episode,” says a source close to production.

Cline made her MTV debut on Young + Pregnant in 2018, documenting the birth of her now 1-year-old daughter Khloie and her on-off relationship with the child’s father, Sean Austin.

The reality star will join Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus on Teen Mom 2.

Image zoom Jade Cline Jade Cline/Instagram

The casting news comes nearly three weeks after MTV confirmed that it had cut ties with longtime cast member Evans after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her beloved dog for biting their 2-year-old daughter Ensley in the face.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Image zoom Jenelle Evans and David Eason Jenelle Evans/Instagram

The 27-year-old mother of three issued a statement through her management team after her dismissal, saying she is choosing to move on with her family.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward,” Evans’ management and representative team tell PEOPLE in a statement. “She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family.”

Evans starred on the MTV series since it premiered in 2011. She reportedly lost custody of her children after the dog’s death.