Young + Pregnant Star Ashley Jones Joins Cast of Teen Mom 2

A new face is joining Teen Mom 2.

Ashley Jones from MTV's Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant is joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, sources close to production confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.

Jones, 23, made her MTV debut on Young + Pregnant in 2018, documenting the birth of her now 3-year-old daughter Holly and her on-off relationship with the child’s father, Bariki Smith.

The reality star will join Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and her former Young + Pregnant costar Jade Cline on Teen Mom 2.

Though Jones and Smith called off their engagement during season 1 of Young + Pregnant, the two have since reunited. And just last month, Smith confirmed that he once again popped the question.

"I’m marrying her y’all," he captioned a video showing Jones wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The casting news comes less than a month after Chelsea Houska confirmed her exit from the hit MTV reality series after 10 seasons.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she wrote on Instagram. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," she continued. "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

Houska first made her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, which chronicled the birth of her daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She went on to join Teen Mom 2 and has been a part of the cast since its inception in 2011.