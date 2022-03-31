"On Monday morning my husband’s only brother, perished with his wife & 3 kids in a tragic house fire," the actress tweeted, along with a link to a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs

Young and the Restless Star Mishael Morgan's In-Laws and Their Children Killed in Fire

Mishael Morgan has revealed that her family has endured a heartbreaking tragedy.

The Young and the Restless star, 35, tweeted on Monday evening that her husband Navid Ali's brother Nazir, along with his wife Raven O'Dea and their three children all died earlier that day in a house fire in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

"On Monday morning my husband's only brother, perished with his wife & 3 kids in a tragic house fire," Morgan tweeted. "I am still in absolute disbelief. My sister-in-law set up a fund, please pray for my family & donate if you are able."

Mishael Morgan Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

The GoFundMe, established by Morgan's sister-in-law Bismah Ali to cover funeral arrangements and memorial costs, described Nazir and Raven as "two of the most amazing young people, who dedicated their lives to their children. They were loving, selfless, and empathetic. Nazir was a loving son and caring brother to his 5 siblings and Raven was a loving daughter caring sister to her 4 siblings."

"As a family, we are devastated to lose two generations in a blink of an eye. Our homes are broken as we mourn a loss that we can never replace," Bismah also wrote on the page.

The GoFundMe had raised over $54,000 of a $150,000 goal as of Wednesday evening.

On Monday, Brampton Ontario Fire Department Chief Bill Boyes tweeted about the tragedy, writing, "Extremely saddened to report that 2 adults & 3 children have lost their lives in this tragic fire."

Raven O'Dea's father, Louie Felipa, said the fire grew out of control due in part to the fact that there were no working fire alarms in the home, in an interview with Global News.

Felipa explained that his daughter had recently completed a house renovation and had no working smoke detectors in the house.