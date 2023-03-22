'Young and the Restless' ' Michael Graziadei Proposes to Girlfriend on 'The Talk' : 'She Said Yes!'

Michael Graziadei popped the question to his girlfriend of a decade during an appearance on The Talk Tuesday

Michael Graziadei is getting married!

The Young and the Restless star, 43, went all out when asking Lauren Carey, his girlfriend of a decade, to spend the rest of his life with her. The future newlyweds also share sons Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde, whom they welcomed in August 2021.

The romantic moment came during an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday. He was there with his Y&R costars celebrating the iconic show's 50th anniversary with cast members Camryn Grimes, Bryton James and Christel Khalil.

Graziadei mentioned that Carey had celebrated her birthday this week and told her to come to the stage.

Michael Graziadei proposes
Sonja Flemming/CBS

"This is my beautiful girlfriend, Lauren," he said once she was on stage. "We've spent the better half of 10 years together ... She's given me beautiful twins, and I just wanted to do something special for your birthday."

"So I was thinking, you know, how there is no one on this earth that I would rather grow old and die with. So, I was wondering," he said as he got down on one knee, "if you would marry me?"

The crowed cheered as he tried to confirm her answer: "Is that a yes? She said yes!"

Michael Graziadei proposes
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The bride-to-be looked at James and Khalil and said, "I guess I can thank you two for this 'cause he can afford the ring now."

The Talk co-hosts swooned over her new rock, and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila asked Carey how she was feeling.

"Awkward," she confessed. "Happy, very happy obviously."

As for whether she suspected he would propose, Carey quipped, "I mean it's been 10 years, so I figured it was never gonna happen."

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Spark Engagement Rumors with Ring at Oscars 2023 Afterparty

Sheryl Underwood asked the actor what he was thinking during the exciting moment.

"I really have to pee," he said, causing the audience to erupt with laughter.

"This is the man I'm marrying," Carey said.

Grimes added, "We've been with each other through the good and the bad, the highs, the lows, break-ups, you know, loses and marriages. You're looking at it, you're looking at the connectivity and the family, and we're just so lucky that we get to be with each other every day."

