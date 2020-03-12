The Young and the Restless Stars Convene for New Cast Photo: It's Like 'a Big Family Reunion'

Now that’s a cast reunion.

The stars of CBS’ The Young and the Restless recently got together to shoot their new cast photo, landing all 33 actors in the same room. Needless to say, it was a grand old time, and PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from set.

“This is one of my favorite days,” gushed Jess Walton (Jill Abbott). “It’s when we all get together and we see people that we don’t usually see.”

“A lot of the shows have let it go,” said Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers). “But this is a big deal, and the fans really love seeing this new picture.”

Added Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), “It’s like going to a big family reunion.”

Image zoom BACK ROW (left to right): Tyler Johnson (Theo Vanderway), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa Porter), Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales), Sasha Calle (Lola Rosales), Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott), Hunter King (Summer Newman), Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland), Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings), Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson), Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell). MIDDLE ROW (left to right): Marla Adams (Dina Mergeron), Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman), Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott), Christel Khalil (Lily Winters), Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair Williams), Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin), Christian Le Blanc (Michael Baldwin), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson), Mark Grossman (Adam Newman), Kate Linder (Esther Valentine). FRONT ROW (left to right): Mishael Morgan (Amanda Sinclair), Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), Jess Walton (Jill Abbott), Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott), Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Eric Braeden (Victor Newman),Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman), Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers), Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman), Sharon Case (Sharon Newman). Sonja Flemming/CBS

Peter Bergman, who has played Jack Abbott on the beloved daytime drama for three decades, said he still recalls his first day on the job.

“I remember it very well,” he said. “And at the same time, the fact that this turned into 30 years of work is a giant surprise.”

Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman) paid his respects to the series’ late creator, William J. Bell.

“It’s Bill Bell’s legacy,” he said. “We kind of continue what he started, and God willing, we can do it.”

“It breaks down barriers,” added Eric Braeden (Victor Newman). “It’s wonderful. It’s a privilege to be able to do this.”

The Young and the Restless was recently renewed for four more seasons through 2024, taking it beyond its 50th anniversary. The show, which has been the no. 1 daytime drama for over 31 years, will also be celebrating its 12,000th episode this summer.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.