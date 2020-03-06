Young and the Restless and One Life to Live Star Roscoe Born Dies at 69

Image zoom Roscoe Born Facebook

Roscoe Born, an actor on soap operas including The Young and the Restless and One Life to Live, has died. He was 69.

The actor died on Tuesday, his business partner and friend Deanna Lynne announced on Facebook on Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Roscoe Born’s passing. He was an incredibly talented actor and songwriter,” Lynne wrote in a brief statement. “Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes.”

“He will be missed forever,” Lynne added.

The Twitter account of The Young and the Restless also shared the sad news.

“Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Roscoe Born. He was an incredible actor and person who blessed #YR with his talents!” said a tweet from the account on Friday.

Born was also remembered on Twitter by several of his costars as “talented,” “generous” and “kind.”

Image zoom Roscoe Born Getty Images

“I can’t put into words how incredibly heart broken I am to hear of Roscoe Born’s passing,” wrote Melissa Archer, who worked with Born on One Life to Live. “He was an incredible partner to work with and a master in his craft. I can say without a doubt that some of my favorite work on Oltl was with Roscoe. He will be greatly missed.”

The Young and the Restless star Greg Rikaart shared, “Roscoe Born was a talented and generous actor and a kind man to boot. He would often say that everything he did was for his daughter. My thoughts are with her and his family today. #RIP.”

Image zoom Roscoe Born Getty Images

Days of Our Lives writer Ron Carlivati also shared a tribute to Born on Twitter.

“Mitch Laurence as portrayed by Roscoe Born was one of my all-time favorite TV villains as a teenager watching One Life to Live,” he recalled. “I was privileged to get to write for him, and while I eventually sent Mitch to hell, I sincerely hope Roscoe is in heaven…”

Born starred in several soap operas throughout his decades-spanning career, including Days of Our Lives, Passions, As the World Turns, The City, All My Children and Santa Barbara, in addition to TYATR, One Life to Live and others. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for his role as Robert Barr on Santa Barbara.