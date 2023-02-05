'Young and the Restless' Stars Mourn Castmate Kristoff St. John on Anniversary of His Death

"He was a charming, kind, eloquent man, besides being a great artist," actress Catherine Bach laments

By
February 5, 2023

Stars of The Young and the Restless are remembering their late costar Kristoff St. John.

Marking that it has been four years since St. John's death, several of the soap actor's former castmates honored their beloved friend. St. John played Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless, a role that originated in 1991.

"Still can't believe you're gone. RIP my brother," wrote Daniel Goddard, who plays Cane Ashby on the CBS soap opera. He also hashtagged #SayHisName along with St. John's name and the number of years since he passed.

Catherine Bach, who has a recurring role on the show as Anita Lawson, replied to Goddard's tweet with a tribute of her own for St. John.

"Kristoff St. John loved his family so much. He was a charming, kind, eloquent man, besides being a great artist. There are no words for the sadness and missed opportunity to help him. I wish I could have. RIP dear angel," Bach tweeted.

Starring as Esther Valentine, Kate Linder shared a selfie with St. John in tribute to her late costar. Along with tagging St. John and the Young and the Restless Instagram accounts, Linder hashtagged #iwillneverforgetyou.

Jessica Walton, who has won several Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as Jill Abbot, posted a touching tribute on Instagram.

"What a special man he was! Loving, kind, funny, talented, and a great friend. I still can't believe you're gone Kristoff. You will live forever in my heart," Walton wrote.

Starring as Lauren Fenmore, Tracey E. Bergman shared a photo with St. John after he won the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 2008.

Hashtagging his name, Bergman wrote of the photo "four years" with a broken heart emoji.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guignebourg Denis/ABACA/Shutterstock (13494531u) "Tracey Bregman and Kristoff St John from 'The young and the restless' celebrates 18 years on Number 1 on US TV on CBS ; In Los Angeles, CA, USA, on January 8, 2007. " "'The young and the restless' celebrates 18 years on Number 1 on US TV on CBS ; In Los Angeles, California" - 27 Jan 2007
Guignebourg Denis/ABACA/Shutterstock

In September 2018, St. John announced his engagement to model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

St. John is survived by his daughter Paris, whom he also shares with ex-wife Mia Rosales St. John, as well as daughter Lola with ex-wife Allana Nadal.

