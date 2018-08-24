Man Who Younes Bendjma Allegedly Attacked at Club Plans to Sue Drake and Odell Beckham Jr.

The man allegedly attacked by Younes Bendjima outside Los Angeles hotspot Delilah in March is planning to sue.

Along with Bendjima, the victim, identified as Bennett Sipes, also plans to sue Drake and Odell Beckham Jr., who were both present during the alleged altercation, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Sipes’ lawyer tells PEOPLE they have notified Drake, Beckham Jr and Bendjima of their intent to sue if a settlement cannot be reached.

“Nobody has been formally sued yet,” says attorney Colin Jones of Wilshire Law Firm. “We try to settle it pre-litigation so we send out a demand and give them an opportunity to do the right thing. If they don’t, we file a lawsuit.”

Sipes believes either Drake or Beckham Jr. are also “responsible” for the incident because, the lawyer says, a member of one of their security teams may have taken part in the fight.

TMZ reports that the incident occurred on March 24 at 2:15 a.m. According to the outlet, Bendjima, Drake, Beckham Jr. and a dozen others were leaving through the back door of the club when an employee threw open the door leading to the parking lot.

The employee reportedly said something to the group, prompting Bendjima’s alleged assault.

Reps for Delilah, Beckham Jr. and Bendjima did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment. Drake had no comment.

Prior to the alleged attack, Sipes’ lawyer told TMZ that the victim’s girlfriend was seen chatting with Beckham Jr. in the VIP area. At one point, Sipes reportedly approached the group to retrieve his girlfriend ,and words were exchanged.

However, the events did not become physical until later when everyone was leaving.

Sipes’ lawyer told TMZ that his client was unaware that Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex threw the first punches until seeing a video obtained by TMZ.

Sipes received several bruises, cuts and scrapes from the alleged incident, according to TMZ, and is still going through physical therapy from the aftermath of the fight.

TMZ reports that the employee filed a police report but ultimately decided not to pursue the matter further.