Younes Bendjima Praises Ex Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Hope You Will Find Happiness'

Months after splitting with Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima has nothing but good things to say about his ex-girlfriend.

As the 25-year-old model shared some of his standout moments of 2018 on his Instagram Story over the weekend, Bendjima praised the reality star, 39, calling her “an amazing woman and mum.”

Alongside a photo that showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sitting on a mattress outside at sunset, Bendjima wrote, “Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out.”

“I’m not the type of man that forget[s] moments like that,” he added. “I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic].”

“It’s all love at the end of the day,” he continued. “We don’t know what can happen tmrw so there you go.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, was in Aspen, Colorado, with her family — including ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie — during a post-Christmas vacation over the weekend.

Bendjima, whose relationship with Kardashian ended in August, also highlighted a few more memories that the pair shared during their romance.

In addition to posting a photo of the pair standing together from April, he also shared a short clip, dated May 6, of the reality star acting goofy.

“All love,” he wrote alongside the short clip. “We live and we learn.”

Kourtney first met Bendjima in Paris in October 2016 — just one night before her sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint. Bendjima, who is Algerian and speaks fluent French, acted as a translator throughout the ordeal.

By May 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the two had started seeing each other, and they went public with their romance in Cannes later that month. Nevertheless, Kourtney did her best to keep the relationship as private as possible — even after being pressed by her sisters to open up about Bendjima in front of the Keeping Up cameras.

News of the pair’s split broke in August, as Bendjima was photographed getting cozy with another woman in Mexico, although Bendjima went on to deny that the situation was romantic.

Since calling it quits, Kardashian has been romantically linked to on-off fling Luka Sabbat, who turned 21 in November.

“Kourtney likes Luka,” a source told PEOPLE in November. “It’s never been serious though and never will be. She hooks up with him occasionally, but that’s it.”