Kim and Khloé Kardashian have their sister Kourtney‘s back.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Kourtney, 39, had split from her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25. The news broke as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico on Monday.

In the photos, Bendjima and the woman, who has been identified as Jordan Ozuna, can be seen canoodling and hugging on the beach. As they playfully wrestled in the sand, Bendjima wrapped both arms around the model.

BACKGRID

Bendjima, however, denied the situation was romantic, blasting a tabloid report about the set of photos on his Instagram story.

“They really want me to be the bad guy. F— your Hollywood bulls—, can’t have fun with your friends no more,” he wrote. “I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter the one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.”

Younes Bendjima/Instagram

Ozuna also spoke out, telling E! News that she and Bendijma “are not involved romantically at all.”

“We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend’s birthday party with 13 other people,” she said. “It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren’t romantically involved in any way, shape or form.”

But it looks Kim, 37, and Khloé, 33, weren’t buying it. On Tuesday, both sisters put Bendjima on blast for the photos.

“Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,’ ” Kim commented underneath a post shared by the Shade Room, adding a Pinocchio emoji to suggest Bendjima was a liar.

“Alexa, play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson,’ ” added Khloé.

Kourtney and Bendjima were going strong as recently as last month, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by the three children she shares with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and Penelope, 5.

But on Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE the sudden split wasn’t all that amicable.

“It didn’t end well,” the source said.

A second source told PEOPLE that Kourtney and Bendjima had been having issues since returning from the trip.

“As soon as their long European vacation was over, they started having problems,” the source said. “Younes was in L.A. recently, and things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break, but were not officially over. Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together.”

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” the source added. “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound.”