Younes Bendjima Allegedly Attacks Man Outside L.A. Restaurant in Newly Surfaced Video

Months before his split from Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima was allegedly involved in a physical altercation outside Los Angeles hotspot Delilah.

In video obtained by TMZ, Bendjima, 25, appears to attack an unidentified man, punching him repeatedly in the head while Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. and several others look on.

TMZ reports that the incident occurred on March 24 at 2:15 a.m. According to the outlet, Bendjima, Drake, Beckham Jr. and a dozen others were leaving through the back door of the club when an employee threw open the door leading to the parking lot.

The employee reportedly said something to the group, prompting Bendjima’s alleged assault. A source who was there told TMZ the victim “talked smack” as he opened the door for the group.

TMZ reports that the employee filed a police report but ultimately decided not to pursue the matter further.

Reps for Delilah and Bendjima did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bendjima and Kardashian, 39, split earlier this month, with a source telling PEOPLE it “didn’t end well.” The news broke as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico. (He insisted she was just a friend.)

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” another source told PEOPLE. “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound.”

A third source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is “happy being single for now.”

“Kourtney is doing great,” said the source. “She isn’t seeing Younes. After all the drama with Scott [Disick] over the years, she wasn’t going to put up with any drama from Younes. She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.”