You'll Never Guess the Most-Followed Emmy Nominee on Twitter

August 22, 2014 07:00 PM

Television’s finest will battle it out for trophies at Monday night’s Emmy awards, but a few have already earned special honors of their own.

Forget Best Actor in a Drama Series – the real prize in the Twitterverse is Most-Followed Nominee. And although he faced some stiff competition from his fellow comedians, Jimmy Fallon (@JimmyFallon) takes the top spot with a hefty 14 million followers.

Next is Stephen Colbert (@StephenatHome) with 6.8 million followers, Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) with 5.9 million and Louis C.K. (@louisck) with 3.7 million.

The moral of the story? It’s good to be a male comic on social media – but we’ll see if those Twitter followers help sway the Emmy voters on Monday night.

