The You stars were seen running errands together in Los Angeles over the weekend

You Stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Spark Romance Rumors After Weekend Outing Together

Maybe Love and Theo could end up together after all.

You stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold sparked romance rumors over the weekend after they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pedretti and Arnold, who play Love Quinn and Theo Engler, respectively, on the hit Netflix series, were photographed running errands together on Sunday. In one shot they were seen picking up a few household items and grabbing a coffee while out and about.

According to Page Six, they were later seen arriving at a house together before eventually leaving.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

During You season 3, Pedretti and Arnold's characters enter into a dangerously flirty relationship with each other. While Arnold stars as Pedretti's much-younger college student neighbor, the two are actually only one year apart in real life.

Their onscreen relationship had some You fans wishing that Theo and Love would be together, despite Love's terrifying marriage to series antagonist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley.)

But in an interview with E! News, Pedretti said she believes that Joe is her character's "soulmate."