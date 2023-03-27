'You' Season 5: Everything to Know About the Final Season

Joe Goldberg's escapades are coming to an end.

Following the release of You season 4, Netflix announced in March that the hit series has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

"You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season," Netflix's Peter Friedlander, the vice president of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada said in a statement. "We're excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: 'You' are in for an unforgettable ending."

In the fourth season of the show, viewers discovered a different side to Joe (Penn Badgley) as he attempted to stray from his murderous tendencies while living abroad under the pseudonym Professor Jonathan Moore. However, Joe quickly discovered that he couldn't entirely escape his dark past.

From the cast to what the final season will be about, here's everything to know about You season 5.

Warning: spoilers for You season 4 ahead.

Who is in the cast of You season 5?

Courtesy of Netflix

It wouldn't be You without Penn Badgley. The Gossip Girl alum is slated to reprise his role as Joe Goldberg in the new season. It's also likely that Charlotte Ritchie, who plays Joe's new love interest Kate, will reprise her role.

Where will You season 5 be set?

The season 4 finale sees Joe return to New York City, where the show first began in season 1. Not only does the setting bring the series full circle, but it also opens up a wide range of possibilities for the story as Joe might have to come face-to-face with his past actions and maybe even past victims.

What will You season 5 be about?

Courtesy of Netflix

Though Netflix hasn't released an official plotline for the fifth and final season, Badgley previously shared with PEOPLE his hopes for what's to come.

"I feel like it's building towards a greater resolution," he said. "That's what I want for Joe ... because now, the circumstances are actually different. He has a level of power and wealth that he's never had."

"With Love [Victoria Pedretti], he technically had wealth and he was adjacent to some power, but he hated it and he didn't take it for his own. Whereas now, he seems to be embracing it and taking it for his own. And to be honest, that's sort of terrifying prospect."

Badgley added it's "an evolution of the whole conceit."

Who are the showrunners for You season 5?

You season 5 will have new showrunners, with executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo taking over for Sera Gamble, who originally developed the series Greg Berlanti.

"As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I'm immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix," Gamble said in a statement.

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Why is You ending?

Courtesy of Netflix

Speaking with British GQ, Badgely previously explained why he believes season 5 should be the show's last, especially after the major season 4 twist that the "Eat the Rich Killer" was actually Joe all along.

"I know what [showrunner] Greg [Berlanti] pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end," he said. "If there's another one, it's going to be, I think, a grand finale."

"It has to go to this place for five episodes where it's like, 'Is he going to become a hero as we've all wanted him to?' It doesn't make any sense when Joe becomes a hero," he admitted. "This is the only place the show could have ever gone and remain relevant, remain responsible, remain intelligent, remain sensitive, but true."

Badgley added, "The whole thing has been building towards seeing Joe in a different light, truly, which we've never ever done before."

Gamble also teased to E! News that the story has new possibilities now that Joe has more resources at his disposal since partnering with the wealthy Kate.

"We have spent four seasons constructing these characters who are violently wealthy, but not all of them are that smart or that ruthless," Gamble explained. "If Joe is all of the things that he is and now has unlimited resources and access, he's become the thing that he envied and judged from afar. It gives us a lot of new opportunities."