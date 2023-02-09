'You' Season 4 Newcomer Ed Speleers Talks Through His Character Rhys's Surprisingly Twisty Arc

Fans are introduced to Rhys Montrose — an acclaimed author with an interest in running for office — in You's season 4 premiere, but he isn't who he publicly positions himself to be

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 12:58 PM
You's Ed Speleers
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 4 of Netflix's You.

Ed Speleers' role on You will likely take fans by surprise.

In the season 4 premiere episode, viewers are introduced to Speleers' character Rhys Montrose — an author who has gained recognition after the release of his acclaimed memoir. He was born into poverty but eventually came into money and has since become connected to London's elite. He's now potentially seeking a run for office.

Rhys and Penn Badgley's antihero Joe Goldberg, now going by Jonathan Moore following his relocation to London, instantly connected while out at social club one night, commenting on their disdain for the wealthy folk who surround them.

"I actually don't hate him," Joe said. "Yet."

But as the season progresses, Joe soon finds himself in the midst of solving a whodunit in which he is now the prey. A murderer, dubbed the "Eat the Rich Killer," is among his new circle of friends, taking each of them down one by one. And whoever they are, they're fully aware of Joe's actual identity — and seemingly framing him for their crimes.

By the time episode 5 rolls around, after many of Joe's new peers have accused him of being the killer, it's revealed that Rhys is actually the assailant — and he has an evil plan to ensnare Joe.

You's Ed Speleers
Courtesy of Netflix

Speleers exclusively tells PEOPLE that Rhys "has his own justification" for why he's acting out in this way.

"But it's trying to understand why he would operate like that, I feel," the Downton Abbey alum, 34, continues. "And I think for me, it's not necessarily going against type, but I feel it's important for me to always take myself out of my comfort zone when taking on a part or trying to understand someone else and trying to get in their way of thinking and how they operate."

Speleers continues, "I find it fascinating. His [approach], it's not run-of-the-mill, but then You's not a run-of-the-mill show. Think about how much sympathy fans of the show seem to have towards Joe."

Pior to taking on the role, the English actor says he "knew certain elements" of what Rhys "was up to"

"I feel also to take on a part like that, I would need to know a fair amount of information," he explains. "I had a long chat with the showrunner Sera Gamble before deciding on the part completely. But it is funny, these days you don't get as much information for roles as you used to."

Adds Speleers, "That's quite often, it's just sides and you don't always have a full scripts because they haven't been written so it takes a bit of time. I needed a bit more information for sure."

You's Ed Speleers
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Though playing a character of this caliber is "not easy," says Speleers, "I don't like things to be easy."

"Some of these characters can sometimes come across quite heightened, which actually allows a lot of room to play and a lot of freedom," he explains. "And the more you get your head around these sorts of people, the more you can actually just start flexing around and actually really relish all their mannerisms and their characteristics."

"Sometimes it's actually really harder to play the guys that are very grounded all the time. Very understated," he adds. "That's the real challenge, I feel. I think when these guys start becoming bigger and more gregarious, then there's something to hold onto and push even firmer."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Part 1 of You's fourth season is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere on March 9.

Related Articles
Everything to Know About Ed Speleers
Everything to Know About 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers
Ed Speleers attends the Starz Premiere event for "Outlander" Season 5 at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California., Penn Badgley visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Newcomer Ed Speleers Says He and Costar Penn Badgley 'Bonded' over Fatherhood: 'We Connected'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Penn Badgley attends Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Everything to Know
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of 'You' 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series
Cristo Fernandez arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Teases Season 3: 'All the Characters Will Have Different Resolutions'
penn badgley on set
Penn Badgley's Joe Hosts the Ultimate Murder Mystery Party in 'You' Season 4 Teaser
Ginny and Georgia Season 2
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything to Know
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You.
Joe Goldberg Has His Own Stalker in 'YOU' Season 4 Trailer: 'Who Are You?'
penn badgley
'You' Author Caroline Kepnes Announces New Joe Goldberg Novel: 'So Excited to Invite You Back into Joe's Head'
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
'You' 's Penn Badgley Says He Would 'Hold' and 'Hug' Murderous Stalker Joe Goldberg: 'He Needs Love'
Matthew Needham - HBO House of the Dragon, Season 1 - Episode 6
'House of the Dragon' 's Matthew Needham Dissects That Foot Fetish Scene: 'It's a Display of Dominance'
Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo Recalls His Early Days in Hollywood: 'It Was Easy to Get Caught Up in the Scene'
penn badgley on set
Everything to Know About Netflix's 'You' Season 4
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Matthew Modine Says He's Helped Young 'Stranger Things' Cast Deal with 'Rollercoaster' of Fame
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Wandavision, Joe Locke
'Heartstopper' Star Joe Locke Set to Join Marvel Universe in 'WandaVision' Spin-Off 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'