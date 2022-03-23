You Officially Begins Production on Season 4

A post on the Netflix horror drama's official Instagram account revealed the news on Tuesday, featuring an image of a film slate to mark the occasion.

Among the celebratory comments was one from Ambyr Childers , who played Candace in the show's first two seasons.

Netflix announced the season 4 renewal of You in October 2021, just days ahead of the show's highly anticipated third season . The hit drama, based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novels, has starred Penn Badgley since its 2018 inception, and Victoria Pedretti in season 2 and 3.

"It's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life," showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement at the time. "We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."