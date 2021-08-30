Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg Is a Dad in You Season 3, Arriving on Netflix in October

The wait is almost over for You fans.

On Monday, Neftlix announced that season 3 of the popular series is on the way, hitting the streaming giant on Oct. 15. You follows bookstore manager turned serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he pursues different love interests.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Season 2 of the psychological thriller saw Joe move from New York to Los Angeles, where he met a new subject of desire, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The two quickly bonded over the fact that they were both grieving a recent loss, leading to Love being pregnant with Joe's child.

The new season will pick up where things left off: with Joe and Love, now married and raising their new baby boy, Henry. In the teaser, Joe discusses the "challenges" that will come with raising a "mini-me."

"Let's just say, I'm hoping you'll do as I say, not as I do," he says in the clip. "But for you, I can change."

Penn Badgley YOU Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti | Credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Fans will now follow Joe and Love as they take on the suburbs, moving to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda and dealing with a fair share of privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. But as Joe embraces his new role as a husband and dad, he fears Love's lethal impulsiveness.

Showrunner Sera Gamble and creator Greg Berlanti return as executive producers alongside Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley.

Along with Badgley and Pedretti, the cast will have new additions including Michaela McManus and Saffron Burrows, who made brief season 2 appearances. Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, and Scott Speedman will also be joining the cast.

you.jpg Lifetime

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November 2020, Netflix first confirmed that the show had gone into production amid the current coronavirus pandemic, sharing a photo on Twitter of Badgley wearing a You-themed mask.

"We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times," the tweet read. "YOU Season 3 is back in production."

The first two seasons of the show are adapted from the first two novels in Caroline Kepnes' You book series. The first, You, was released in 2014, and was followed two years later by her second novel, Hidden Bodies, in 2016. The third installment of the book series, You Love Me, was released in April ahead of the show.