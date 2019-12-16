You Season 2 Trailer: Joe Sets His Sights on a New Victim — but He's Haunted by His Past

You know the drill.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the first full trailer for season 2 of the hit show, which sees Penn Badgley‘s Joe Goldberg, a murderous bookstore manager, seeking a “fresh start” in Los Angeles.

But his past is back to haunt him — and we don’t just mean what he did to his ex-girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail) in season 1. Another ex, Candace (Ambyr Childers), returns to deal with their “unfinished business.”

“You did it again, didn’t you?” she says in the trailer, which is set to a mournful cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” as it teases Joe’s new victim/object of his affection, a girl named Love (Victoria Pedretti).

Image zoom Beth Dubber/Netflix

The logline is as follows: “When we last saw Joe his heart was tragically broken and his past just caught up with him in the form of long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace — a woman now hell-bent on teaching him a lesson. Season 2 finds him on the run from Candace — leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles.”

“He’s fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder. The last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love. Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.”

You is based on the book by Caroline Kepnes. Season 2 hits Netflix on Dec. 26.