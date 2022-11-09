'You' 's Penn Badgley Says He Would 'Hold' and 'Hug' Murderous Stalker Joe Goldberg: 'He Needs Love'

"Because of my relationship to him, I would try to love him. I'm not saying he deserves that. I'm not saying anybody else should do that," Penn Badgley said of his You character Joe Goldberg

By
Published on November 9, 2022 02:02 PM
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Penn Badgley knows how he would approach You serial killer Joe Goldberg if they were to meet in real life.

The 36-year-old actor admitted that he's been "meditating" about a real-world encounter after portraying the character since 2008 on Wednesday's episode of the Stitcher podcast Podcrushed.

"So, let's say he was a person I was obsessed with and, somehow, I could meet him in a controlled circumstance and he was interested in listening to me," Badgley shared. "And, by the way, it would be in my tone. The question is simple, but it would be in my tone."

Despite Joe's history of Joe's violence and stalking, the Gossip Girl alum believes that his character would benefit from compassion.

"I really, at this point, and I think I've been clear about how much I detest all of his deeds, so, in that context, I would actually try to love him," he explained. "Because, the truth is, he's never gotten that. So I would ask Joe… I, honestly, feel like I would look at him for a long time."

"Because of my relationship to him, I would try to love him," he added. "I'm not saying he deserves that. I'm not saying anybody else should do that. I'm saying I would try to love him. He needs that. He needs love."

Badgley concluded would offer the character some tender love and care, sharing, "It's like, I would hug him … I would hold him."

YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in episode 301 of YOU
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Badgley's admission comes after his character has shown no mercy for three seasons of the hit Netflix series, which is based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novels.

Season 1 followed Joe in New York City as he started — and permanently severed — a romance with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

Season 2 saw Joe move to Los Angeles and fall for Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The two quickly bonded over the fact that they were both grieving a recent loss, and Love realized pregnant with Joe's child just as they were discovering the depths of each other's darkness.

Season 3 continued to follow Joe and Love — this time, as a married couple raising their son in a Northern California suburb. The wild season 3 finale saw Joe kill Love before jetting off to Paris in pursuit of his latest obsession Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in episode 301 of YOU
JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

In September, Netflix dropped a creepy yet festive new teaser for season 4 during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in L.A., or the doting husband in the suburbs," Joe began in his signature cerebral voiceover. "No. Not any more."

Now living in the U.K. under the pseudonym of Professor Jonathan Moore, a bearded and besuited Joe continued, "Allow me to introduce myself. I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the Pond, and living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will."

YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in YOU
Tyler Golden/Netflix

The first three seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix. Part 1 of season 4 drops Feb. 10, followed by part 2 on March 10.

