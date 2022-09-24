Penn Badgley's Joe Hosts the Ultimate Murder Mystery Party in 'You' Season 4 Teaser

Hello, You...

Netflix dropped a creepy yet festive new teaser for season 4 of the stalker series during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday.

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in L.A., or the doting husband in the suburbs," Penn Badgley's homicidal obsessive Joe Goldberg (formerly known as Will Bettelheim) begins the his signature cerebral voiceover narration. "No. Not any more."

Now living in the U.K. under the pseudonym of Professor Jonathan Moore, a bearded and besuited Joe continues, "Allow me to introduce myself. I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the Pond, and living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will." (And as You fans will know, "the past" is a poetic way of saying a pile of dead bodies.)

Season 2's Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) — one of the few people to escape Joe's fatal fixation — comes into frame as Joe promises, like so many times before: "Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing."

He insists, "No, this time around, I'm focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. One must make time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues."

At this point, the teaser introduces a parade of new acquaintances: edgy Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), upper crust Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and intellectual Rhys (Ed Speleers), who holds a copy of a book titled Good Man in a Cruel World.

Also in the mix are spangly-dressed Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and martini-sloshing Adam (Lukas Gage), as well as a coterie of privilege international socialites including Sophie (Niccy Lin), Simon (Aidan Cheng), Gemma (Eve Austin), Connie (Dario Coates) and Blessing (Ozioma Whenu).

Joe intones ominously, "Unfortunately with friends in high places, there usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. Some may end up falling — or, shall I say, pushed — to their social death."

He notes, "The question is: By whom?"

The hit drama, based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novels, premiered in 2018 followed Joe in New York City as he started — and permanently ended — a romance with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

Season 2 saw Joe move to Los Angeles and fall for Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). The two quickly bonded over the fact that they were both grieving a recent loss, leading to Love becoming pregnant with Joe's child just as they were discovering the depths of one another's violent tendencies.

Season 3 continued to follow Joe and Love — this time, as a married couple raising their son in a Northern California suburb. The wild season 3 finale saw Joe kill Love before jetting off to Paris in pursuit of Marienne.

Netflix announced the season 4 renewal of You in October 2021, just days ahead of the show's third season.

"It's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life," showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement at the time. "We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

Production on season 4 officially began in March. The next month, Netflix flipped the script and revealed season 4 was filming in London (not Paris) with a photo of Badgley, 35, sitting beside a stack of English novels, including Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray and Great Expectations by Charles Dickens

A few months later, Badgley teased that season 4 would look and feel a little bit different from past seasons.

"The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

The first three seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix. Part 1 of season 4 drops Feb. 10, followed by part 2 on March 10.