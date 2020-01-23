Valentine's Day Cards Inspired by You on Netflix Are Being Sold on Etsy

For fans of You, nothing says “I love you” quite like a card that says “I wolf you.”

Fans looking for the perfect combination of creepy and cute this Valentine’s Day are in luck this year — cards depicting characters from the Netflix show are now on sale on Etsy.

“I really like you,” reads one card option featuring a sketch of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). “But not in a creepy stalker kind of way … I promise.”

“Stalker is a strong word,” reads another. “I prefer Valentine.”

And of course, there are plenty of options with Joe and Love’s phrase of adoration, “I wolf you.”

Image zoom PorkChopUK/Etsy

RELATED: Penn Badgley Refused to Make Joe ‘Less Creepy’ in Netflix’s You: He’s a ‘Disgusting Human Being’

And while the cards are certain to give your You-obsessed Valentine a good laugh, Badgley might not be the biggest fan. The actor has warned people about the idea of romanticizing his serial killer character.

“My biggest concern, to be honest, with this entire project is that if in order to make Joe more palatable ultimately, which I think is some of the task at hand, in making him more palatable, do we risk diluting the very thing that he needs to be, which is kind of a disgusting human being?” he previously told PEOPLE.

Badgley said he refused to make Joe “less creepy” in hopes that viewers wouldn’t forgive him too easily.

“I think he ultimately is not let off the hook, the viewer is not let off the hook for liking him if they do,” he said. “I think that’s the most important thing — that we don’t let Joe off the hook and we don’t let the viewer off the hook that’s watching us.”

Image zoom Lifetime

RELATED: Netflix Confirms You Season 3 Is Coming ‘Soon’

In season 2 of the psychological thriller, Joe moves from New York to Los Angeles, where he meets a new subject of desire, Love. The two quickly bond over the fact that they are both grieving a recent loss, although of course, Love doesn’t know the whole story. In the end, though, she’s got a secret of her own.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that the popular series will be back for a third season.

“See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote.