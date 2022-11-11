'You' Author Caroline Kepnes Announces New Joe Goldberg Novel: 'So Excited to Invite You Back into Joe's Head'

For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel can be purchased everywhere books are sold on April 25, 2023

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

Published on November 11, 2022 01:51 PM
penn badgley
Penn Badgley in You. Photo: netflix

You fans are in for an up-close-and-personal tour of anti-hero Joe Goldberg's mind.

Author Caroline Kepnes announced on Instagram Friday that she's penned a new novel from Joe's POV called For You and Only You.

"I'm so excited to invite you back into Joe's head and I hope you love it in there!" she wrote, noting that the novel will be available on April 25, 2023.

Joe's obsessive, homicidal thoughts have been chronicled on screens since 2018, with Penn Badgley voicing the interior monologue of the identity-shifting, serial-killing stalker when the show first premiered on Lifetime then moved to Netflix in December 2019.

The first part of season 4 returns to the streamer on Feb. 10, following Joe to London after he murdered his equally twisted wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and fled the country to pursue his latest fixation Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

While there are still plenty of nooks and crannies in Joe's warped mind to explore, Badgley's take on his character is pretty simple: Joe needs compassion.

"So, let's say he was a person I was obsessed with and, somehow, I could meet him in a controlled circumstance and he was interested in listening to me," the actor, 36, said on Wednesday's episode of the Stitcher podcast Podcrushed. "And, by the way, it would be in my tone. The question is simple, but it would be in my tone."

He continued, "I really, at this point, and I think I've been clear about how much I detest all of his deeds, so, in that context, I would actually try to love him. Because, the truth is, he's never gotten that. So I would ask Joe… I, honestly, feel like I would look at him for a long time."

Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Badgley explained, "Because of my relationship to him, I would try to love him. I'm not saying he deserves that. I'm not saying anybody else should do that. I'm saying I would try to love him. He needs that. He needs love."

He added, "It's like, I would hug him … I would hold him."

The first three seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix. Part 1 of season 4 drops Feb. 10, followed by part 2 on March 10. For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel can be purchased everywhere books are sold on April 25, 2023.

