Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Photos from Her Christmas Celebration with Daughter Gigi and Zayn Malik

Yolanda Hadid also celebrated the holiday with her boyfriend, ex-husband, daughter Bella Hadid, son Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa

Yolanda Hadid's Christmas was full of fun, family, laughter and love.

Days after the mother of three celebrated with her loved ones, she shared behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram from the intimate holiday gathering, which included making gingerbread houses, opening presents and eating a meal together.

"One day, we will look back on this time and talk about what we learned, how we grew and how grateful we were to have each other...... #Christmas2020 #Family," Yolanda captioned the post.

In one of the photos, Yolanda, Gigi, 35, Bella and Lipa all pose together in silly holiday-themed glasses. And in another, Gigi and Malik, 27, both look at a pale pink baby snowsuit, likely for their 3-month-old daughter.

Lipa shared similar photos to her own account — including pictures of herself and Anwar and some of the group's gingerbread house masterpieces — which she captioned, "𝓐 𝓬𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓶𝓪𝓼 𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓻𝔂."

New mom Gigi, who welcomed her baby girl with Malik in September, also posted photos to her Instagram Stories to document her daughter's first Christmas.

In one sweet image, Malik could be seen holding their child in his arms. Choosing to let the snapshot speak for itself, she shared the photo alongside a series of festive emoji.

The supermodel also showcased her newborn's holiday outfit — which consisted of a Gucci onesie and special pair of Christmas Jordans.

Gigi and Malik each announced the arrival of their baby girl on Sept. 23, sharing separate posts on social media.

The "PILLOWTALK" singer was the first to confirm his daughter's birth, writing on Twitter, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," alongside a photo of the baby holding on to his finger. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he added at the time.