Yolanda Hadid didn't have the greatest experience when she was starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Reflecting on her time on the Bravo hit, Hadid opened up about how appearing on the series impacted her well-being, and how her Lyme disease battle also negatively contributed to her overall experience.

"The first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease, and I struggled every day of the season," the 58-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "I kind of stayed on because I thought, 'OK, I'll be better next season.' I didn't know Lyme disease was a life sentence. And now, here we are 10, 12 years, later I'm still struggling with it."

Hadid continued, "I always thought, 'Next season I'm gonna do better. Next season, I can fully understand.' So I was never [working] with a full set of brains on the show."

While on the show, Hadid often fought with the other RHOBH women — and some of the arguments centered around whether she actually had Lyme disease. For Hadid, those comments "were very hurtful," she said.

"Not just hurtful to me, but hurtful to my children and my family who loves me," she explained. "And they knew I was fighting for my life. So, from that perspective, it wasn't a good experience for me. And, you know, that was the taste I was left with."

Addressing whether she would ever return to the reality show, Hadid said: "No, I wouldn't."

"It was an experience you take on, but at this point in my life, I couldn't," she said. "I'm too sensitive. I couldn't deal with that back and forth between women. It's not my communication style or something that's good for my life."

Hadid joined RHOBH in season 3, which aired from November 2012 to April 2013. She left the series after season 6 concluded in 2016.

At the time of her departure, Hadid wrote on Instagram: "I would have loved a more graceful exit than 'Season 6' but sometimes we don't get to control the endings of the chapters in our life."

"I am leaving what's over without denying its past importance in my life," she continued. "I believe that every exit is an [sic] new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my @Bravotv Family as I continue to focus on my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our home."

Added Hadid, "Thank you to all the fans for your love and unwavering support these past 4 years. I am grateful for the housewife experience and all it has thought me. I am excited about this choice and look forward to the next chapter of my life."

RHOBH is currently in its 12th season. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Diana Jenkins make up the main cast. Meanwhile, Sheree Zampino and Richards' sister Kathy Hilton are in the "friend of" roles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion special premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.