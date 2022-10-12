Yolanda Hadid Opens Up About Why Being on 'RHOBH' 'Wasn't a Good Experience' for Her

Hadid, who appeared on the show from seasons 3 through 6, also said she "wouldn't" return to the series

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 02:02 PM
yolanda hadid
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Yolanda Hadid didn't have the greatest experience when she was starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Reflecting on her time on the Bravo hit, Hadid opened up about how appearing on the series impacted her well-being, and how her Lyme disease battle also negatively contributed to her overall experience.

"The first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease, and I struggled every day of the season," the 58-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "I kind of stayed on because I thought, 'OK, I'll be better next season.' I didn't know Lyme disease was a life sentence. And now, here we are 10, 12 years, later I'm still struggling with it."

Hadid continued, "I always thought, 'Next season I'm gonna do better. Next season, I can fully understand.' So I was never [working] with a full set of brains on the show."

While on the show, Hadid often fought with the other RHOBH women — and some of the arguments centered around whether she actually had Lyme disease. For Hadid, those comments "were very hurtful," she said.

"Not just hurtful to me, but hurtful to my children and my family who loves me," she explained. "And they knew I was fighting for my life. So, from that perspective, it wasn't a good experience for me. And, you know, that was the taste I was left with."

Addressing whether she would ever return to the reality show, Hadid said: "No, I wouldn't."

"It was an experience you take on, but at this point in my life, I couldn't," she said. "I'm too sensitive. I couldn't deal with that back and forth between women. It's not my communication style or something that's good for my life."

aylor Armstrong, Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof, Brandi Glanville, <a href="https://people.com/tag/yolanda-hadid/" data-inlink="true">Yolanda Hadid</a> Foster, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a>
Joe Pugliese/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Hadid joined RHOBH in season 3, which aired from November 2012 to April 2013. She left the series after season 6 concluded in 2016.

At the time of her departure, Hadid wrote on Instagram: "I would have loved a more graceful exit than 'Season 6' but sometimes we don't get to control the endings of the chapters in our life."

"I am leaving what's over without denying its past importance in my life," she continued. "I believe that every exit is an [sic] new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my @Bravotv Family as I continue to focus on my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our home."

Added Hadid, "Thank you to all the fans for your love and unwavering support these past 4 years. I am grateful for the housewife experience and all it has thought me. I am excited about this choice and look forward to the next chapter of my life."

RHOBH is currently in its 12th season. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Diana Jenkins make up the main cast. Meanwhile, Sheree Zampino and Richards' sister Kathy Hilton are in the "friend of" roles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion special premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, Andy Cohen
Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Frets Aspen Fallout Means She's 'Forced to Choose' Between Friendship and 'Blood'
RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke Has a 'Good Catchup' with Former Costar Denise Richards
'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Has a 'Good Catchup' with Former Costar Denise Richards
Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California.
Kyle Richards Says 'RHOBH' Reunion Trailer Made Jamie Lee Curtis Cry: 'I Don't Like to See You Hurt'
AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Downplays Kathy Hilton Drama for Fear Relationship Will 'Get to a Place I Can't Repair'
Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Are Headed to BravoCon to Grill Andy Cohen!
Sanela Diana Jenkins
'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins to Attend Season 12 Reunion Remotely Due to COVID
Erika Jayne THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Erika Girardi's 'RHOBH' Costars Accuse Her of Lacking 'Empathy' After Living 'Off the Back of Victims'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke
'RHOBH' Cast Calls Out Fans for Harassing Their Kids Online: 'They Didn't Sign Up For This'
Garcelle Beauvais and her son Jax Joseph Nilon at MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA
Bravo Speaks Out Against Online Attacks Targeting Garcelle Beauvais' Son: 'Shocked and Appalled'
Jennifer Lawrence, Erika Jayne
Jennifer Lawrence Calls Erika Girardi 'Evil' While Dismissing 'Boring' Season of 'RHOBH'
Dorit Kemsley -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Crystal Kung Minkoff's 'RHOBH' Costars Worry as Dorit Kemsley Claims She Admitted to Bulimia Relapse
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' Trailer: Kyle Richards Thinks Someone Is Out to Make Kathy Hilton 'Look Bad' After Aspen Drama
Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais
Erika Girardi Admits She 'Learned a Lesson' After Cursing Out Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi Defends Against Lawsuit and Drinking Digs by 'RHOBH' Costars: 'My Life to Destroy or Build'